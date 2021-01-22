Atlantic City chamber virtual panel seeks to forecast city's 2021 economic outlook amid pandemic

A successful vaccine rollout, additional stimulus money and the creativity of businesses reopening amid a pandemic that is unlikely to end as things get busier in the spring are pivotal to economic recovery in the Atlantic City region, business leaders and experts said Friday during a virtual panel.

The Greater Atlantic City Chamber hosted the discussion, titled "Economic Outlook and Expectations for Recovery." The event's goal was to discuss the region's economic outlook as it moves toward recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, including how the vaccine will affect recovery efforts and the long- and short-term effects the pandemic will have on the area.

The panel included Michael Chait, president of the chamber; Richard Kasmin, chief economist for the New Jersey Economic Development Authority; Oliver Cooke, associate professor of economics at Stockton University; and Tracy Hadden Loh, fellow with the Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking at the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, D.C.

Along with discussions about national and state economic recovery, the panelists touched on recovery for the hospitality industry, Atlantic City and the surrounding area.

