Atlantic City celebrates Veterans Day early

ATLANTIC CITY — Veterans Day celebrations, like the one Thursday at the Saracini-O'Neill Memorial along the city's border with Ventnor, remind Edward Hansberry that no event where he can smile and share laughs with his fellow service members should be missed.

That's because Hansberry, 99, won't know if, given their ages, it could be the last time he sees them.

"Someday, their time is going to be up," said Hansberry, a grandfather and great-grandfather, while his fellow veterans began taking their seats for Thursday's ceremony.

Honored Thursday were U.S. Navy veterans Matthew Potash, 93, Victor Dosh, 94, and Herbert Stern, 97, along with Martin Peskoe, 95, and David Gassman, 102, who served in the Army. The ceremony took place one day early in recognition of the U.S. Marine Corps’ 247th birthday.

The five men, along with U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Brian Middleton, 52, were presented with framed, folded U.S. flags during the ceremony held on Jackson Avenue steps from the Boardwalk and beach. The Saracini-O'Neill Memorial was created in honor of two local men who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

For about an hour, a round of speakers discussed each of the honorees' achievements before presenting their flag and saluting them.

Atlantic City to announce funding for World War II memorial ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. plans to announce funding for a long-planned Bernie Fr…

Thursday's celebration was one of many on the eve of the federal holiday. Veterans Day began on President Dwight D. Eisenhower's approval in 1954. Eisenhower changed the name from "Armistice Day," a celebration whose origin dated to the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. The first time the term Veterans Day was used in the United States was in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1947, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs' website.

About 30 Boardwalk sightseers paused for the ceremony, watching each serviceman being honored from about 20 yards away, and applauding as each was handed his flag.

A breeze from the ocean gently moved an American flag draped from a firetruck that served as the backdrop throughout the ceremony.

The sounds of ceremonial bells and bagpipes and a cloud of smoke from a cannon blast traveled along Jackson Avenue.

Michael Fedorko, Atlantic County's head of public safety, finds those moments on Veterans Day to be the most meaningful.

Fedorko weathered a turbulent Vietnam War as a U.S. Marine. With Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." playing in the background before the ceremony, Fedorko recalled being in Khe Sanh, in the nation's northern region. A major battle was held there in 1968.

Weather: What to expect from the remnants of Nicole on Friday, Saturday Thursday will be the calm before the storm as Nicole, which made landfall in Florida overnight, will bring its remnant moisture our way Friday into Saturday. It's looking more likely that wind will be a concern, though tidal flooding will likely stay away.

"I think about the Marines I knew that didn't come back," said Fedorko.

Remembering fallen troops goes beyond Nov. 11 for Fedorko.

On his right wrist, his friend's name is engraved in a silver wristlet. Fedorko and his friend joined the Marines after graduating high school. Both men were also teammates on the high school football team.

His friend was killed in combat on June 27, 1967, Fedorko said.

"I remember all of these guys that didn't come back," said Fedorko. "They're the real heroes."

Friedenberg memorial

Earlier that morning, a short distance away, Mayor Marty Small Sr. told a group of veterans and family the city would use $300,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan to complete the Bernie Friedenberg World War II memorial in O'Donnell Park.

The memorial will honor Friedenberg, an Atlantic City native and decorated World War II hero who served as a medic in the U.S. Army, as well as other World War II veterans.

“I would like to thank all of you present for your undying support to help make this long overdue memorial to members of the greatest generation a reality,” said Bob Turkavage, chairman of the Friends of Bernie Friedenberg veterans group.

The 6-foot, 3,500-pound bronze statue made by Pennsylvania-based Fisher sculpture will depict a medic in the likeness of Friedenberg carrying a wounded warrior in the circular sidewalk across from Stockton University's Atlantic City campus.

Turkavage said they still needed to raise money for the estimated $900,000 project.

The Friends of Bernie have raised about $300,000 to transport the sculpture from the foundry to O’Donnell Park, as well as minimal site-development costs, which includes lighting the sidewalk from the Friedenberg memorial to the existing World War I memorial.

Ocean City plants seedling of Salem oak OCEAN CITY — Representatives of the city’s Shade Tree Commission and Public Works Department…

In an announcement that delighted the 20 to 30 veterans, city officials, American Legion Riders as well as family of Friedenberg, Small said the group wouldn't have to fundraise any longer.

“You won’t have to raise another dime,” said Small, explaining that the city was committed to donating the rest of the money needed to complete the memorial, which was $130,000, for a grand total of $430,000.

Funds will help surround the memorial with a granite-clad sitting wall and floor, and pay for lighting, new sidewalk, benches and other items.

Back on the Boardwalk, Hansberry, being one of the oldest Marines at the event, was honored with a cake to commemorate the launch of the military branch.

He had joined the Marines at 22, leaving his Atlantic City home for the Pacific Theater. In the Battle of Okinawa, Hansberry cleared landmines for American tanks to advance while exposing himself to fire from the Japanese. For his valor, Hansberry was awarded the Navy Cross Medal, the nation's second-highest military medal and one Fedorko said many Marines don't have.

After the war, Hansberry returned to the Jersey Shore, moving down the street to Margate, he said.

If Astros win World Series, gambler will earn record payout ATLANTIC CITY — A prolific Texas gambler with a knack for attention-getting bets stands to w…

At 99, he's planning to have a seat on the grass field in 2023.