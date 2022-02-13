Atlantic City celebrates Super Bowl LVI with little fear of pandemic

ATLANTIC CITY — With the omicron wave of the coronavirus receding in New Jersey, and COVID-19 vaccines widely available across the United States, Super Bowl parties in Atlantic City are back.

Atlantic City was rife with celebrations Sunday for Super Bowl LVI.

Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City hosted its “Super Bowl Swimfest” at its Pool after Dark. Scores of people, dressed casually and in bathing suits, gathered around the casino’s indoor pool as they ate, drank classic Super Bowl food, watched the game and gambled.

Televisions playing the game surrounded the pool as strobe lights reached down into the water and up to the room’s overhead dome. Cheerleaders paraded with flags to announce each score and the room echoed with each big play.

Two NFL players were scheduled to be in attendance — defensive end Abdullah Anderson, an Atlantic City native and Absegami High School graduate, and Dallas Cowboys running back and Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII hero Corey Clement, a Glassboro, Gloucester County, native.

Anderson, who was there with family, said events like Harrah’s Super Bowl party was great for South Jersey, especially given downturns created by the pandemic.

“It feels good to be somewhat close to normalcy,” Anderson said.

Kyle Richardson, the director of nightlife at the pool, said the event was a showcase of Caesars Sportsbook’s status as the official sports betting partner of the NFL. Super Bowl logos were displayed prominently across the room and the event noticeably used the word “Super Bowl” in its name — something that is usually taboo for Super Bowl events.

Ocean Casino Resort hosted “The Big Game Viewing Party” at its Nola’s Bar & Lounge. With the game illuminated on a ring of televisions throughout the 2,800-square-foot lounge, people rotated between watching the game and heading over to the 35-foot long bar. Super Bowl-themed drinks were offered at all Ocean locations Sunday including the “Who Dey Margarita,” the “Joe Icy,” “Kupp Runneth Over,” and “#99.”

George Kielb came down to Ocean from Yonkers, New York, with his partner, Angela, to celebrate both Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day, which is Monday. A firefighter and ice-cream business owner, respectively, they said that they were happy to be able to get away.

Gary Venezia, of Morris County, said he comes to Atlantic City regularly. Noting that he had been infected with COVID-19 and had received a booster dose of a vaccine, Venezia said he wasn’t discouraged to go out due to the ongoing pandemic. He added that he was excited to bet on the underdog Cincinnati Bengals.

Super Bowl LVI was the fourth played since New Jersey legalized sports betting in June 2018. A record 31.5 million Americans said they planned to bet on the Super Bowl this year, wagering over $7.6 billion on the game, according to American Gaming Association forecasts.

Bars were also lively in Atlantic City on Sunday. Bartender Alex Coyle at the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall said he and his colleagues were getting ready for a filled bar and a crowd eager to enjoy a classic Super Bowl atmosphere.

Televisions lined the wall at the front of the bar and people throughout the night could take advantage of drink specials, including the Burrmosa, an orange-colored drink including ingredients like Jameson orange and orange juice, named after Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow; and the OBJuice, a blue-and-yellow drink made with patron silver and Malibu rum with blue curacao and pineapple lime juice for Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Coyle, who has been working at Tennessee since it opened three years ago, said he felt Super Bowl celebrations like those at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall were finally returning to normal after the pandemic had dampened celebrations over the last two years.

A Rams fan since he was a child in the 1990s, Coyle said he was among those excited for the game tonight.

“People are more active,” Coyle said. “They’re not as concerned anymore.”

Some places took on a more relaxed tone for Sunday’s game.

Dock’s Oyster House hosted the 30th annual Super Bowl Pre-Party for the Chief Arthur R. Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship Foundation. Tickets to the tailgate were $20 and gave people access to a free buffet and $1 refills.

The foundation was founded in 1992 to commemorate former Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Arthur Brown and has expanded over the years to honor the memories of other late community members. It provides scholarships to Atlantic City students and fundraises for local charities, having raised over $350,000 for those causes over two decades. There were over 300 people in attendance over the course of the event Sunday, which lasted from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event was hosted by Chris Brown, the senior adviser on Atlantic City for the Murphy administration, and a former state senator.

Brown said the event gave people an opportunity to give back while celebrating Super Bowl Sunday. He noted it was the first time the event had been held during the pandemic.

“It reinvigorates my belief and my love in Atlantic County and the people who live here,” Brown said.

Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz was in attendance at the tailgate and Sunday, and praised the work of the Brown foundation in helping advance education in the city.

“It combines the Super Bowl, which obviously is popular, and more than that it combines scholarship with local people,” Shabazz said.

Florence Van Wickle, 84, agreed it was a fun way to give back to the community. She said it was the first large gathering she had attended since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

“It’s nice to be able to get out and do this again,” Van Winkle said.

