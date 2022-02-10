 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City celebrates NAACP's 113th anniversary, preps for national convention

  • 0
083021-pac-nws-freedom

Atlantic City Councilman and NAACP of Atlantic City President Kaleem Shabazz makes a point at a panel discussion on the anniversary of Freedom Summer in 1964 on Aug. 29.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

When a defense attorney in the trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery called for Black pastors to be barred from the courtroom, shock and outrage rippled across the country. But for people familiar with his courtroom style, it came as no surprise. A former top public defender whose firing five years ago was condemned by the local NAACP chapter, Kevin Gough is known in legal circles for his dramatic flair in the courtroom.

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. and members of the local NAACP chapter held a news conference Thursday to congratulate the national NAACP on its 113th anniversary.

The national NAACP was founded Feb. 12, 1909, in New York City, said Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who is also the president of the Atlantic City chapter.

"I wish I could report there is no need for the NAACP to fight for civil rights … but that is not the America we live in," Shabazz said. "We still have to fight for these things, and the NAACP is still a leader in this fight."

Feb. 12 was chosen as the founding date because it is President Abraham Lincoln's birthday, to acknowledge Lincoln's role in ending slavery in the nation, Shabazz said. Lincoln was born on that date exactly 100 years earlier, in 1809.

Shabazz asked the community to join the local NAACP and to attend the national NAACP convention, which will be held July 14 to 21 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

People are also reading…

He also asked for locals to attend the Atlantic City NAACP's Freedom Breakfast at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on April 30.

Small thanked Sandi Harvey of Meet AC for her hard work, along with a team of others, to book the national convention.

"This is an incredible opportunity for the city to play host," Small said. "We believe it is a springboard to us to hosting more national conventions."

The economic benefits of hosting the NAACP convention are expected to be substantial, according to Larry Sieg, executive director of Meet AC.

“Not only is it going to garner national and international media attention, we are looking at over 8,000 attendees — 7,700-plus room nights for hotel properties, $9.3 million in economic impact,” Sieg has said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

One in three are exposed to toxic weed killer and children run highest risk

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News