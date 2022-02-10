Atlantic City celebrates NAACP's 113th anniversary, preps for national convention

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. and members of the local NAACP chapter held a news conference Thursday to congratulate the national NAACP on its 113th anniversary.

The national NAACP was founded Feb. 12, 1909, in New York City, said Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who is also the president of the Atlantic City chapter.

"I wish I could report there is no need for the NAACP to fight for civil rights … but that is not the America we live in," Shabazz said. "We still have to fight for these things, and the NAACP is still a leader in this fight."

Feb. 12 was chosen as the founding date because it is President Abraham Lincoln's birthday, to acknowledge Lincoln's role in ending slavery in the nation, Shabazz said. Lincoln was born on that date exactly 100 years earlier, in 1809.

Shabazz asked the community to join the local NAACP and to attend the national NAACP convention, which will be held July 14 to 21 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

He also asked for locals to attend the Atlantic City NAACP's Freedom Breakfast at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on April 30.

Small thanked Sandi Harvey of Meet AC for her hard work, along with a team of others, to book the national convention.

"This is an incredible opportunity for the city to play host," Small said. "We believe it is a springboard to us to hosting more national conventions."

The economic benefits of hosting the NAACP convention are expected to be substantial, according to Larry Sieg, executive director of Meet AC.

“Not only is it going to garner national and international media attention, we are looking at over 8,000 attendees — 7,700-plus room nights for hotel properties, $9.3 million in economic impact,” Sieg has said.

