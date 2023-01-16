Atlantic City celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with charity, marches

ATLANTIC CITY — Organizations throughout the city held events Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Together, they celebrated charity, tolerance, opposition to hate and a continued fight for equality.

The Atlantic City NAACP hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day walk in honor of the holiday. Dozens of residents, activists and public officials gathered at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School Complex at 11 a.m. and marched to the Civil Rights Garden off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

It was the first march the Atlantic City NAACP had hosted since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlantic City NAACP President Kaleem Shabazz, who is also a member of City Council, said the theme this year was religious tolerance, with a special focus on “uniting against hate, antisemitism and Islamophobia.”

Pat Tweedle, of the Connecting the Dots community group, said she had participated in the march since her now college-age grandchildren were in the fifth grade. She participated in the march every year with Donna McClary.

“This is something that is very important to me, something that my parents taught me,” McClary said. “We have come a long way, but it’s still a long way to go.”

Pastor Stafford Miller, of Asbury United Methodist Church, said the march was important to teach the community about the meaning of humbling oneself and fighting for truth. He was carrying a Black Lives Matter flag and walked with Allen Maddox, who said he had been present at King’s Selma march in 1965.

“Our greatest enemy is ignorance, we are ignorant of our ignorance,” Miller. “As soon as we can recognize that, then there will be hope for all of us.”

Across town, Stockton University hosted its 19th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in the morning. Students and volunteers gathered at the campus in the city, as well as the Stockton campus in Galloway Township and a location in Hammonton, to work on different community projects in the spirit of the holiday.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to advance and be able to help my community,” Stockton sophomore Rebecca Nagy Miller said of the event.

The service events included painting tiles for a Stockton mosaic wall; preparing community-care kits filled with hygiene products to be donated to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, A.C. Senior Housing and the Eastern Service Workers Association; and scanning photographs to include in the digital collection of the Southern New Jersey African American Heritage Museum. Ralph Hunter, the museum director, said the latter efforts were invaluable in helping making critical history in the Atlantic City area available to people across the country.

Students also went off campus during the event and were scheduled to serve food at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission and help people looking for services at La Casa Dominicana.

Brian Jackson, the chief operating officer of the Stockton Atlantic City Campus, coordinated the first Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and has since been the event’s co-chair. He said he was encouraged by how the day had evolved in the intervening two decades, growing from 75 participants when it began to over 800 participants Monday.

Shyann Cordero, a freshman, had her time at the day of service contribute to her Education Opportunity Fund community hours, which helps her pay for tuition and room and board. She said doing community service in Atlantic City reminded her of helping people in her hometown of Jersey City.

“It’s very fulfilling,” Cordero said. “Helping out here is as close as I can get to helping out at home.”

Stockton student Senator Arti Kapoor, a sophomore, was volunteering to make posters for the Eastern Service Workers Association. She said as someone who recently moved to the United States from India, doing service during Martin Luther King Jr. Day helped her learn about the holiday.

“It’s a day for me to explore what equality actually means,” Kapoor said. “It’s a day of getting together and helping society to grow.”

At the end of the NAACP march, there was a ceremony in the Civil Rights Garden in which several officials delivered speeches. Pleasantville City Councilman James Barclay, speaking on behalf of the local Fellowship of Churches, opened the ceremony. He remarked on a 1957 meeting between King and then Vice President Richard Nixon in Ghana, which had recently gained its independence from Britain. An immigrant from Liberia, Barclay said the meeting demonstrated the worldwide appeal of King’s message.

Rabbi Jonathan Kremer of Shirat Hayam in Ventnor cited a quote from the 1st century sage Rabbi Tarfon — “you are not obligated to complete the task, but you are not free to desist from working at it.” He applied the teaching to the civil rights movement, saying that all shared a common obligation to continue fighting for equality, even when the task seemed daunting.

Atlantic City Councilman Aaron “Sporty” Randolph, who was newly appointed president of the council earlier this month, said the needed work was all too clear. He discussed how racism continues to affect Black Americans, citing gerrymandering, voter suppression and the activities of hate groups. Randolph also discussed the number of Americans killed by police, saying a disproportionate share of the victims were Black.

“That tells us we have a problem here in America,” Randolph said.

An interfaith service was held after the NAACP march at the St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church, in which Christian, Jewish and Muslim speakers shared their thoughts about the holiday and King’s lessons. Rabbi Michael Feshbach, of Beth Israel in Northfield, delivered the keynote speech for the service.

Feshbach had recently unveiled the Beth Israel Spirit of MLK Award, which honors local students who schools believe are upholding King’s legacy. One recipient, Nasim Adderly, from Atlantic City High School spoke at the interfaith service at St. James. Another recipient, Pleasantville High School senior Christopher Wright, had volunteered to prepare community-care kits at Stockton, helping to represent the “Friday is Tie Day” mentorship group.

During his keynote speech, Feshbach discussed his own acts to reach out to people of other faiths, including his meeting with his local Sikh community after a 2012 white-supremacist mass shooting targeted the community; and giving a benediction at a naturalization ceremony. He said King helped give Americans a legacy through which they a unique opportunity to battle hatred.

Charmaine Hall was in the NAACP walk carrying a sign with pictures celebrating Black leaders in recent history, including King, late South African President Nelson Mandela, former U.S. President Barack Obama and Malcom X. Having participated in the march every year since she moved to the city in 2003, Hall said she was weary of marching, saying equality was long overdue. She also expressed concern the nation “was going backward.”

“We march, because we’re marching for change, we’re marching for equality, we’re marching for rights, and you would think in 2023, we would have those rights, we would have those rights and we would have that change.” Hall said. “We have to keep going until our voices are heard.”