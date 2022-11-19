Atlantic City celebrates contributions of transgender community

ATLANTIC CITY — Ten’e Long has been in the LGBTQ entertainment business for more than 35 years, performing at clubs in the ‘90s like Studio 6 on Mount Vernon Avenue and Reflections on South Carolina Avenue.

“There was 13 of us that came out,” said Long about her group of friends in the 1980s. “Now, I’m the only one. Everyone else passed away.”

Unfortunately, many people in the transgender community share the same experience, which was why they, allies and other local supporters gathered Friday at the Carnegie Library on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for the city’s second annual Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony.

“This is a day to remember all trans people who have violently been murdered,” said Judah Dorrington, the city’s LGBTQ+ liaison and coordinator of programs and services.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is a national holiday celebrated on Nov. 20, during Transgender Awareness Month, to remember transgender people who have died due to violence.

“Transgender women have been murdered in our area, and they never had a day,” said Dorrington. “This is a way to bring the trans community together and strengthen the community they have.”

Egg Harbor Township school board incumbents on path to win reelection EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Board of Education Vice President Marita Sullivan and board members Lo…

Transgender women from Atlantic City and friends of those from the area’s LGBTQ community who died due to anti-trans violence were commemorated with a moment of silence. Attendees held up white candles with blue, pink and white flowers, which are the colors of the transgender flag.

Mrs. Foxy, one of the ceremony’s guest speakers and performers, named at least nine transgender women who died due to anti-trans violence, while two of those women who recently died were remembered with giant portraits.

Foxy said she felt survivor’s remorse.

“There’s death all around the community,” she said. “I could’ve been a name.”

This year, at least 32 transgender people have died by being fatally shot or otherwise killed, according to data from the Human Rights Campaign.

Many acts of violence against transgender people often go unreported or misreported, since many transgender people are often misidentified and doubly victimized. And that doesn’t include the number of transgender people who have died by suicide, which is higher within the LGBTQ community than the general population.

Ocean City votes for change in school board election OCEAN CITY – Voters opted for change for the Board of Education, with all four incumbents on…

“We need to give this community access,” said Dorrington. “The Mayor’s Office feels it’s important to provide pathways and resources to make sure the trans and LGBTQ community get the same access as everyone else.”

Dorrington does a lot of work helping homeless LGBTQ people and people in the community who experience job discrimination, and provides resources to the city’s other programs geared to help the community.

Data from the Center for American Progress shows transgender people of color are more likely to experience discrimination in a variety of settings.

Trans people of color account for 81% of known anti-trans violence victims this year, of whom 59% were Black, according to data from the Human Rights Campaign.

Dorrington said this year’s ceremony was intended to support and celebrate the contributions of transgender women.

“We support transgender men, too, but because of things happening in the community this year, we’re focusing more on trans women, particularly Black trans women, trans women of color and other trans minority women,” Dorrington said.

Incumbents lead high-profile challengers in Galloway school board race GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The incumbents on the Galloway school board appear to have triumphed ove…

Dorrington said this year’s event had a few more bells and whistles. Last year’s event barely attracted a handful of people, but this year, the Trans Day of Remembrance ceremony filled an auditorium at the Carnegie Library.

The event included live music by DJ Skyline, rainbow-striped pride totes filled with goodies and access to resources for those in the LGBTQ community. It also included the second annual Transgender Empowerment Ceremony, which featured Long as emcee with the assistance of Dorrington and a blessing/affirmation from a pastor from St. John’s United Church of Christ in Egg Harbor Township.

Laurie Greene, the president and founder of AC Pride, said the Trans Day of Remembrance is important as it celebrates both the important contributions of transgender people in the community and pays homage to those who have suffered violence and discrimination.

“This event also commemorates the invaluable contributions transgender individuals have made to the LGBTQ movement from its inception, as transgender women were on the front lines of the protests and the Stonewall riots, people like Marsha P. Johnson and Silvia Rivera, to name a few,” Greene said.

Johnson was a transgender woman who threw the first brick at the Stonewall Inn to start the riots in 1969, effectively launching the gay liberation movement.

But the Transgender Empowerment Ceremony highlighted the local trans women who have made an impact in Atlantic City.

In Pa. governor's race, faith surfaces in contrasting ways In one of the most closely watched races in one of the most contested battleground states, both candidates for governor in Pennsylvania bring religion into their campaigns. It shows up in their words, ads and rallies -- but in starkly different ways. Republican Doug Mastriano’s campaign has many hallmarks of Christian nationalism, which fuses Christian and political imagery to promote a belief in America as a Christian nation. Democrat Josh Shapiro says his Jewish faith inspires him into public service, while he builds a coalition of Black clergy and other progressive religious groups, including Christians and Jews, and the non-religious.

“There are phenomenal trans women in Atlantic City,” said Dorrington. “The event shows the community just how phenomenal they are.”

Long, who was last year’s Trans Empowerment award recipient, led a series of lip-sync performances from transgender Atlantic City natives that also included Phantyzee Dior, Foxy and Seng Cox, who received this year’s award.

It was an emotional moment for Cox, who came out to the world as transgender at 13. The award was presented by Samantha Jo-Dato, an LGBTQ advocate who’s worked in Atlantic City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and other cities to advocate for the community’s rights, and Mayor Marty Small Sr.

“She’s been holding down the community for a long time,” said Jo-Dato as she presented Cox with the award. “Continue to shine and continue to do what you do.”

Cox said she was happy and humbled to receive an award for her work helping the city’s transgender community.

“Trans Day of Remembrance is getting bigger and growing stronger since the last time it was in Atlantic City,” said Cox. “I want to continue to service the LGBTQ community, giving them access to services.”

After the ceremony, guests were treated to food by Mike B’s Restaurant and Catering and an afterparty at Rhythm and Spirits.

“Until the time comes that members of the LGBTQ people can walk the streets without fear, we’re still gong to have to have these kinds of events and show the world who we are,” Dorrington said.