Atlantic City casinos to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

ATLANTIC CITY — Three Atlantic City casinos will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics this weekend.
From noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, vaccinations will be administered in the Palladium Ballroom at Caesars Atlantic City and in the Grand Exhibition Center at Tropicana Atlantic City.
Bally's Atlantic City will host a clinic from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday in the sixth floor Marlboro Room.
AtlantiCare staff will administer the vaccine at all three.
Vaccinations are available to those 12 and older, with no appointment necessary.
Another clinic will be held at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City on June 5.
— Molly Shelly
Molly Shelly
