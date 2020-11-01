Atlantic City casinos to Gov. Murphy: 'We need conventions'

Among the city’s nine casinos and other sizeable event facilities — including the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel, Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, Claridge Hotel and Courtyard Atlantic City Beach Block — there is over 1.8 million square-feet of meeting space in 315 rooms.

But it takes a considerable number of employees to operate all that space, and, more than seven months after being forced out of their jobs because of the economic lockdown, many of them remain out of work.

Union impact

Bob McDevitt, president of Unite Here Local 54, the union that represented more than 10,000 casino workers before the pandemic, said only about 70% of the union’s members have returned to work since July. He said bringing back meetings and conventions might increase that number by about 5%, but the resulting business boost to the casinos would mean more hours and money for those working in the hotels, restaurants and banquet halls.

McDevitt said he felt confident that indoor capacities could be responsibly increased.