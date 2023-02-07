ATLANTIC CITY — The gaming, hospitality and tourism industries are still struggling to meet employment needs as the region continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was the recurring theme of a labor summit hosted Tuesday by the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism School of Business at Stockton University.

The casino industry has been having trouble filling positions because it wasn't "as sexy as it used to be," said Francis Kuhn, executive director of the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board.

Kuhn was joined on the panel by Donna DeCaprio, financial secretary treasurer for Unite Here Local 54; Bob Ellis, vice president of human resources for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City; and Sherwood Taylor, senior director of workforce development for Atlantic Cape Community College.

"What you have now is a kind of legacy that was built in, and it's not a positive legacy for the casinos," said Kuhn. "The people that we talked to, when you're talking to them about the opportunities that are here, they say, 'Well, you know, I know so-and-so who did that, or, my mom did that for 20 years, and I don't want to do that.'"

Kuhn said 85% of casino workers stay in their jobs because they've established a career in the industry, while the other 15%, which includes new hires, are the ones who leave.

New owners plan to reinvent former bank property in Ocean City's downtown OCEAN CITY — Raj Khatiwala has about two weeks before he can start work on 801 Asbury Ave., …

"It's basically people that are coming to seek employment with us that end up on a shift that's undesirable," said Ellis. "And they may at the time accept it, but they don't last long."

Overall in January, the local casino industry employed more than 21,700 people, according to data from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.

The most desirable jobs were front desk and casino gaming jobs, such as dealing, because they are more flexible and allow for an easier work-life balance, DeCaprio said.

"I think, broadly speaking, that transition from unemployment to employment is really challenging, particularly with childcare being an issue, and transportation being an issue." said DeCaprio. "And I think we really need to look at trying to bridge that gap, perhaps offering some type of transitional stipend for childcare and transportation, to get them from unemployment to employment, until they start getting regular paychecks. It's just very financially challenging to make that transition."

Another reason casinos are short-staffed is because of the lack of people eligible for casino jobs.

"If workers have a termination from an employer on their record, even if it was 10 years ago, it's very difficult for another job. Criminal records really get in the way even if it's a nonviolent offense that happened many, many years ago. Many employers just immediately disqualify that person," said DeCaprio. "I think, you know, rehabilitations need to be taken into consideration to give someone who has a nonviolent criminal record an opportunity, as well as those that are terminated. You know, the termination like I said, could have been for many, many years ago. And then if the person has learned from that, then they need to be given a chance."

Jennifer Aarons, a teaching specialist in hospitality, tourism and event management studies at the university, moderated the summit.