Atlantic City casinos report more than 250 COVID cases over several months, spike in October

"(Casino) operators have to maintain the highest level of vigilance to stem the spread of this virus," Heneghan said. "A number this small shouldn't come as any great surprise."

Just under 61% of all the positive cases in Atlantic City's casinos were in October, a rise that coincides with statewide increases. Seventy-one of the 81 total positive cases reported in October have been from employees who work in either casino restaurants or bars.

Indoor dining — at 25% capacity — and beverage service on casino floors was allowed to resume in early-September.

The governor has recently suggested that restrictive actions could be forthcoming for businesses in New Jersey if the trend of rising cases continues.

"As we see a rise in cases across New Jersey, we will continue to work with AtlantiCare, our regional healthcare provider, as well as local and state officials, to refine and update our protocols as local and state mandates evolve to protect our employees, vendors, tenants and guests," Callender said. "We remain dedicated to complying with, or exceeding, local or state-imposed mandates, restrictions and occupancy limits to try to maintain a healthy environment."