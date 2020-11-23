Atlantic City casinos report drop in Q3 profits as COVID restrictions stifle recovery

ATLANTIC CITY — The results of Monday's third quarter casino profit reports were not nearly as dismal as the three months prior, but the ongoing impact from restrictions related to the novel coronavirus was evident.

Atlantic City's nine casinos collectively reported more than $150.5 million in gross operating profits for the third quarter of 2020, according to data from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. That figure represents a 37.2% decline from the same period last year, when the casinos reported nearly $240 million in gross operating profits, a widely accepted measure of profitability for the industry.

"The data released today confirms what many have already suspected. The current public health crisis has both suppressed consumer demand for brick & mortar casino gaming and related amenities, and increased the costs of operating these services," said Jane Bokunewicz, coordinator of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University. "This is a devastating equation for casino operators and their employees as evidenced by the 37% drop in gross operating profit for the quarter."