Atlantic City casinos look to vaccinate all workers by Memorial Day

ATLANTIC CITY — Casino workers in the resort began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Monday at the Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination mega site, AtlantiCare said.
Governor Phil Murphy opened up eligibility to hospitality workers across the state as of Monday, said Jennifer Tornetta, AtlantiCare spokeswoman, in a statement.
The Casino Association of New Jersey, AtlantiCare and Unite Here Local 54 are working together to prioritize vaccinating approximately 25,000 casino employees by Memorial Day, Tornetta said.
“Getting our local hospitality workers vaccinated is an important part of protecting our community and creating a safe, healthy environment for those who look forward to visiting our region every year,” said Lori Herndon, President and CEO, AtlantiCare, in a statement.
Unite Here Local 54, the largest casino workers union in the state, is working closely with regional healthcare provider AtlantiCare and the State of New Jersey, to receive additional supply of vaccines daily for casino workers, Tornetta said.
This additional vaccine supply would be administered exclusively to the city's casino workforce, who wish to be vaccinated, with a goal that all receive the vaccine by Memorial Day, Tornetta said.
Mario Guzman, a food server at the Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa, was the first casino worker vaccinated today through the partnership, Tornetta said.
Guzman has worked in the casino industry for more than 20 years, Tornetta said. He has three young children.
“I’ve been laid off since March 2020 when the pandemic hit,” said Guzman in a statement. “Thankfully, I will be going back to work at Borgata in June. I am very grateful to have the opportunity to get the vaccine, thanks to my union, AtlantiCare, the casino industry and the Governor of New Jersey. I’m so happy that I can keep the customers safe and go back to work.”
ATLANTIC CITY — During a three-day mass scheduling event this week, AtlantiCare said Friday …
Patti Cianci, of Somers Point, was the second casino worker to receive the vaccine today, Tornetta said. Cianci has worked as a cocktail server at Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino for 41 years.
Cianci was laid off in March 2020 due to the pandemic and returned to work on Labor Day, Tornetta said.
“The last year has been very challenging for my family,” said Cianci in a statement. “I haven’t seen my close family members in almost a year. I am so grateful that I am able to get the COVID vaccine today. I am looking forward to getting back to normal and keeping my coworkers and guests safe."
Bob McDevitt, president of Local 54, said Monday was a great day for hospitality and gaming workers.”
“This is the most substantial community/industry/labor partnership that’s been built in the 25 years that I have been serving as President of Local 54. Atlantic City will be the safest gaming venue in the United States," said McDevitt in a statement.
Comprehensive step-by-step instructions on how to register and schedule a vaccine appointment have been communicated by the casinos to all of their employees, Tornetta said.
Casino employees will receive a unique, personal password for their respective properties for online registration to help simplify the registration process, Tornetta said.
Employees will also be required to show casino or Local 54 identification to gain admittance to the vaccination site, Tornetta said. Vaccinations are being administered at the Atlantic County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center.
AtlantiCare, in partnership with the New Jersey State Department of Health, State Police, and National Guard manages the mega site located at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Tornetta said.
AtlantiCare is now administering more than 4,000 vaccines per day and has already administered more than 140,000 doses since the site launched on January 22, Tornetta said.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, guests and fellow residents,” said Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey in a statement. “The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect our employees against this deadly virus, and we are grateful that our workforce will be vaccinated.”
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_01.JPG
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_02.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_03.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_04.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_05.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_06.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_07.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_08.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_09.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_10.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_11.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_12.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_13.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_14.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_15.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_16.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_17.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_18.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_19.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_20.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_21.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_22.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_23.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_24.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_25.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_26.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_27.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_Murphy_Vax_Site_11121_28.JPG
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.