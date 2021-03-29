Atlantic City casinos look to vaccinate all workers by Memorial Day

Guzman has worked in the casino industry for more than 20 years, Tornetta said. He has three young children.

“I’ve been laid off since March 2020 when the pandemic hit,” said Guzman in a statement. “Thankfully, I will be going back to work at Borgata in June. I am very grateful to have the opportunity to get the vaccine, thanks to my union, AtlantiCare, the casino industry and the Governor of New Jersey. I’m so happy that I can keep the customers safe and go back to work.”

Patti Cianci, of Somers Point, was the second casino worker to receive the vaccine today, Tornetta said. Cianci has worked as a cocktail server at Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino for 41 years.

Cianci was laid off in March 2020 due to the pandemic and returned to work on Labor Day, Tornetta said.

“The last year has been very challenging for my family,” said Cianci in a statement. “I haven’t seen my close family members in almost a year. I am so grateful that I am able to get the COVID vaccine today. I am looking forward to getting back to normal and keeping my coworkers and guests safe."

Bob McDevitt, president of Local 54, said Monday was a great day for hospitality and gaming workers.”