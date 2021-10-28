 Skip to main content
Atlantic City casinos feed resort's first responders in honor of national holiday
Atlantic City casinos feed resort's first responders in honor of national holiday

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort's casinos on Thursday showed their appreciation for local police officers, firefighters and hospital workers in honor of National First Responders Day.

Last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height, first responders were in the national spotlight. Things have since calmed down, said Battalion Chief Albert Stella of Atlantic City Fire Department Station No. 1.

In 2019, months before the pandemic had reached the United States, Congress passed a resolution designating Oct. 28 as National First Responders Day.

Despite being honored by it, the firefighters at Atlantic City's Fire Station No. 1 were unaware of the holiday.

“We didn't even know it was National First Responders Day until people started bringing stuff around to us,” said Stella. “I mean, it's a great thing. It's nice, but I wasn't aware of it until now.” 

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort, Caesars Atlantic City, Tropicana Atlantic City, Harrah's Resort Atlantic City and Bally's Atlantic City all showed their appreciation for first responders by bringing coffee, meals and sweets to workers at AtlantiCare, firehouses and police stations.

Hard Rock brought homemade desserts early in the day to the city's Fire and Police departments. Representatives from Bally’s stopped by Fire Station No. 1 to drop off donuts from Dunkin'.

Hard Rock also announced a $20,000 commitment benefiting the Atlantic City Police and Fire departments. The funds will go toward equipment.

While others brought their appreciation directly to the source, Ocean held a banquet for first responders at Luna's, a VIP café space.

“Every day we’re out responding to everything — there’s no nights, weekends or holidays off — and for Ocean to acknowledge that, it means a lot to the men and women out there," said Jules Schwenger, president of Atlantic City Local PBA 24.

Harrah’s, Caesars and Tropicana brought responders coffee, salads and even a heart-shaped pizza with a special message on the lid of the box.

We’re really trying to make them feel special on this day for all they have done for us through the pandemic,” said Joe Lodise, senior vice president and general manager of Caesars Atlantic City. 

Capt. Paul Hess of Fire Station No. 1 appreciated the gesture. 

“We’re the new-age firefighters trying to eat decent food," he joked. “And the coffee? That's gone — all day, all night we're drinking it.”

Larry Smith, executive chef of Harrah’s, spoke about how the tradition of giving back to first responders came to be as he delivered food to Atlantic City Fire Station No 2.

“It was born out of the pandemic when the spotlight was put on, it became obvious just as exactly how much these guys are doing, so we as a company wanted to show our appreciation,” Smith said.

“And who doesn’t love pizza?”

