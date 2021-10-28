Atlantic City casinos feed resort's first responders in honor of national holiday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hard Rock also announced a $20,000 commitment benefiting the Atlantic City Police and Fire departments. The funds will go toward equipment.

While others brought their appreciation directly to the source, Ocean held a banquet for first responders at Luna's, a VIP café space.

“Every day we’re out responding to everything — there’s no nights, weekends or holidays off — and for Ocean to acknowledge that, it means a lot to the men and women out there," said Jules Schwenger, president of Atlantic City Local PBA 24.

Harrah’s, Caesars and Tropicana brought responders coffee, salads and even a heart-shaped pizza with a special message on the lid of the box.

We’re really trying to make them feel special on this day for all they have done for us through the pandemic,” said Joe Lodise, senior vice president and general manager of Caesars Atlantic City.

Capt. Paul Hess of Fire Station No. 1 appreciated the gesture.

“We’re the new-age firefighters trying to eat decent food," he joked. “And the coffee? That's gone — all day, all night we're drinking it.”