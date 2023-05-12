ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Association of New Jersey and the Greater Atlantic City Chamber are commissioning an independent traffic study to try to determine the effects of the planned Atlantic Avenue "road diet" on drivers.

"As you all know, the casino industry has been opposed to the road diet in its current form," Casino Association President and Resorts Casino Hotel President and CEO Mark Giannantonio said during Friday's Clean and Safe meeting at City Hall.

Current plans call for reducing the number of vehicle lanes to two from four, eliminating many left turns and adding a bike lane on each side, along with parking and expanded sidewalks.

The idea is to increase safety, officials have said, by making it easier for pedestrians to safely cross Atlantic Avenue. But many residents, city leaders and business owners worry it will result in gridlock and frustration for visitors.

"We are working with the chamber commissioning a bona fide traffic study to look at this in a bigger picture format," Giannantonio said. "By no way, shape or form are we opposed to improving roads, but it comes down to two lanes (of vehicle travel in each direction) vs. one and a bike path. That’s been our opposition."

At the same meeting, a representative of the project's engineering firm said no paving or striping will be done on Atlantic Avenue until after Labor Day, so drivers should not be inconvenienced this summer by work on Phase 1 of the project.

Work on the road diet's first phase from Maine Avenue to Tennessee Avenue in midtown will instead be focused on the sidewalk area, where workers will be installing underground fiber optic cable and doing other jobs.

Is anyone in favor of the Atlantic City road diet? ATLANTIC CITY — Eric Alvarez, the owner of Popa Pizza, said he is in favor of any projects t…

The city has done traffic counts at Atlantic Avenue intersections, but Giannantonio and chamber President Michael Chait say a more in-depth study is needed.

"The schedule looks like we are doing conduit and sidewalk (work) this summer, and paving later," said Drew Pavlich of CME, the project engineer firm. "We are doing everything we can to minimize impacts to access."

Pavlich said the firm is discussing with general contractor Charles Marandino LLC the possibility of paving at night.

Some sidewalks will be affected for a time, but the project will keep access to businesses and a safe route for pedestrians, he said.

Giannantonio also said he and other casino executives have noticed more police presence on the Boardwalk and around their properties.

"There has been an incredible effort by the (Atlantic County) sheriff, (Atlantic City) police chief and (Atlantic County) prosecutor to deal with homelessness in the city. We have seen firsthand a much more effective direction in how we are dealing with this," he said.

Resorts is celebrating its 45th anniversary Memorial Day and has a lot of events and activities planned, he said.

GALLERY: Atlantic Avenue scheduled to undergo 'road diet'