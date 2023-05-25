Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sam Hunt, 8 p.m. Friday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The singer and songwriter has been in the business since 2008 and live performs his No. 1 country songs, "Leave the Night On," "Take Your Time," "House Party" and "Body Like a Back Road." Tickets $89-$159.

Celebrating Billy Joel — A Tribute to America's Piano Man, 8 p.m. Friday, The Music Box, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Songs that will be performed include "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl" and "Just the Way You Are." Tickets $42-$52.

The New York Bee Gees Tribute Show, 9 p.m. Friday, Superstar Theater, Resorts Casino Hotel. Features songs such as "Gotta Get a Message to You," "Night Fever" and "More Than a Woman." Tickets $39-$59, but may be sold out.

Tom Papa, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Music Box, Borgata. Comedian, actor and radio host Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success in film, radio, TV and podcasts as well as on the stage. Tickets $39.45-$45.11.

Dean Z — The Ultimate Elvis, 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Showroom, Golden Nugget Atlantic City. A musical journey spanning the 20-year career of the late Elvis Presley, from his rise to fame in the 1950s to his infamous Las Vegas performances of the 1970s. Tickets $35-$40.

Emo Night Brooklyn, an Adjacent official afterparty with special guests, 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock. Emo Night Brooklyn will deliver a high-energy performance featuring all your favorite emo hits from the 2000s and beyond. Tickets $25-$35.

Magical Mystery Doors, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort. This tribute act blends and layers the music of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and The Doors to create something new and unique. Tickets $29.