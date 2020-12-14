 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City casino revenue down nearly 10% in November
0 comments
featured

Atlantic City casino revenue down nearly 10% in November

{{featured_button_text}}
Casino

Atlantic City casino revenue declined nearly 10% in November 2020, as restrictions and customer behaviors as a result of COVID-19 continue to impact the industry. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Online gaming and sports betting could not come to the rescue in November, as significant year-over-year declines in brick-and-mortar casino revenue resulted in a nearly 10% overall drop-off for the entire industry.

Atlantic City's nine casinos reported $260.86 million in total gaming revenue last month, according to data released Monday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, compared to $288.6 million in November 2019.

The casino industry has reported $2.37 billion in total gaming revenue through the first 11 months of 2020, down 21.5% from the same period last year. The decline in annual total gaming revenue will have an adverse impact on Atlantic City's 2021 budget, as casino payments in lieu of property taxes are directly tied to the industry's reported performance.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

November's reported casino win — revenue from table games and slot machines — was down more than $77 million year-over-year. Through November, casino win for all nine properties is down nearly 45% compared to 2019, generating $1.37 billion this year.

Atlantic City's casinos, like all leisure, hospitality, entertainment and gaming operations, have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus and government-imposed restrictions. Casinos were closed, by order of the governor, for nearly four months earlier this year, but online gaming and sports betting were allowed to continue.

Online gaming has grown every month of 2020, including an 87% increase in November over last year's $49 million. Year-to-date, online gaming has generated more than $870 million in revenue, a 101% increase over 2019.

"The resurging public health crisis drove down business in Atlantic City during November," said James Plousis, chairman of the state Casino Control Commission, adding that, "continued growth in internet gaming provided an important source of revenue for the operators," as well as taxes to the state Casino Revenue Fund, which supports programs for seniors and disabled residents.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News