Atlantic City casino revenue down nearly 10% in November

ATLANTIC CITY — Online gaming and sports betting could not come to the rescue in November, as significant year-over-year declines in brick-and-mortar casino revenue resulted in a nearly 10% overall drop-off for the entire industry.
Atlantic City's nine casinos reported $260.86 million in total gaming revenue last month, according to data released Monday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, compared to $288.6 million in November 2019.
The casino industry has reported $2.37 billion in total gaming revenue through the first 11 months of 2020, down 21.5% from the same period last year. The decline in annual total gaming revenue will have an adverse impact on Atlantic City's 2021 budget, as casino payments in lieu of property taxes are directly tied to the industry's reported performance.
November's reported casino win — revenue from table games and slot machines — was down more than $77 million year-over-year. Through November, casino win for all nine properties is down nearly 45% compared to 2019, generating $1.37 billion this year.
Atlantic City's casinos, like all leisure, hospitality, entertainment and gaming operations, have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus and government-imposed restrictions. Casinos were closed, by order of the governor, for nearly four months earlier this year, but online gaming and sports betting were allowed to continue.
Online gaming has grown every month of 2020, including an 87% increase in November over last year's $49 million. Year-to-date, online gaming has generated more than $870 million in revenue, a 101% increase over 2019.
"The resurging public health crisis drove down business in Atlantic City during November," said James Plousis, chairman of the state Casino Control Commission, adding that, "continued growth in internet gaming provided an important source of revenue for the operators," as well as taxes to the state Casino Revenue Fund, which supports programs for seniors and disabled residents.
