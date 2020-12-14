Atlantic City casino revenue down nearly 10% in November, sports bets set record

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Atlantic City's casinos, like all leisure, hospitality, entertainment and gaming operations, have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus and government-imposed restrictions.

Casinos were closed, by order of the governor, for nearly four months earlier this year, but online gaming and sports betting were allowed to continue.

"Land-based gaming had gained ground in September and October. But, the start of a 'second wave' of COVID-19, followed by N.J. Executive Order 194, which, effective Nov. 12, required indoor food and beverage options to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., likely contributed to the decline in November," said Jane Bokunewicz, coordinator of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University. "A much-needed holiday bump from Thanksgiving weekend, usually a busy time for casinos, was limited this year by travel restrictions between states and stern warnings about family gatherings."

Online gaming has grown every month of 2020, including an 87% increase in November over last year's $49 million. Year-to-date, online gaming has generated more than $870 million in revenue, a 101% increase over 2019.