Atlantic City casino PILOT bills up for Assembly vote Monday
Atlantic City casino PILOT bills up for Assembly vote Monday

A bill to drastically lower what Atlantic City casinos would have to pay in lieu of property taxes for five years will be voted on by the full Assembly at its 1 p.m. session Monday.

A5587, amended and passed by the Assembly Appropriations Committee Monday to match the Senate version of the bill, decreases the basic PILOT payment for all nine properties to $110 million in 2022, from the $165 million they would have had to pay had the original PILOT bill continued.

The Senate is also scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Monday, but its bill list had not yet been posted on the Legislature's web site by mid-day Wednesday.

Casinos also pay 1.5% of brick and mortar gaming revenues and 2.5% of internet gaming revenues in Investment Alternative Taxes, which are used for a variety of projects in Atlantic City under both the original and amended bills. 

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson has said he will sue the state again if the bills pass and is signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. The bill specifies the county will get $17.5 million in 2022, which is what it received in 2021. But had the original PILOT stayed in effect the county's share would have been about $20.8 million, according to OLS.

PILOT payments were depressed in 2021 by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are based on the previous year's casino revenues, so this year's payment was based on 2020 revenues hardest hit by casino closures and restrictions.

Sources in the administration have said the amendments are being pushed by the governor, so he is likely to sign it.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

