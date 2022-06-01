 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City casino job fair to be held Thursday amid threats of labor dispute

Earns Atlantic City Casinos

Gamblers place their bets during a roulette game at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on May 12, 2022. Figures released by New Jersey gambling regulators on May 23, 2022, show the Atlantic City casinos collectively posted a gross operating profit of $155.6 million in the first quarter of this year.

 Wayne Parry - staff, AP

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Association of New Jersey and the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement will host a job fair at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Thursday as the possibility of a labor dispute looms over the city's casino industry.

All nine city casinos will be recruiting for several positions, including table game dealers, culinary workers, servers and hotel housekeeping. Attendees will be able to apply for jobs at the fair, with the chance to interview and get hired on the spot.

The event, which is scheduled to last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is free and open to the public. It will take place in the Convention Center’s Main Hall A.

Over the past several months, several area casinos have expressed an eagerness to fill positions as the industry continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair also comes as the casinos are moving ahead with a number of multimillion-dollar investments, such as the renovation of the rooftop pool at Resorts Casino Hotel.

Four of the nine Atlantic City casinos saw their gross operating profits increase in the first quarter of 2022 over the first quarter of 2019, a pre-pandemic period.

The fair comes amid warnings of a labor dispute between the Atlantic City casinos and the city’s main casino-worker union. Local 54 of Unite Here is seeking significant wage increases to help its members keep pace with inflation.

Contracts between the two parties expired at midnight Tuesday. The union planned to picket Wednesday night on the Boardwalk outside Tropicana Atlantic City.

A vote on whether to authorize a strike has not been scheduled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Crucial summer for Atlantic City starts with new investments

Crucial summer for Atlantic City starts with new investments

This summer is a crucial one for Atlantic City as it tries to recover lost business during the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, and casinos and non-gambling resorts are putting millions into renovations and new attractions to compete for visitors. On Thursday, Bally's opened a new rotating bar and an outdoor beer garden. On Saturday, the Showboat hotel is opening an indoor go-kart track, and the Ocean Casino is spending $85 million this summer on new rooms, a new sportsbook and other projects. Several casinos are opening new restaurants and Resorts will open a renovated rooftop pool with a retractable roof in late June.

