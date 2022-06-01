Atlantic City casino job fair to be held Thursday amid threats of labor dispute

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Association of New Jersey and the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement will host a job fair at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Thursday as the possibility of a labor dispute looms over the city's casino industry.

All nine city casinos will be recruiting for several positions, including table game dealers, culinary workers, servers and hotel housekeeping. Attendees will be able to apply for jobs at the fair, with the chance to interview and get hired on the spot.

The event, which is scheduled to last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is free and open to the public. It will take place in the Convention Center’s Main Hall A.

Over the past several months, several area casinos have expressed an eagerness to fill positions as the industry continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair also comes as the casinos are moving ahead with a number of multimillion-dollar investments, such as the renovation of the rooftop pool at Resorts Casino Hotel.

Contracts expired, casino union to picket Atlantic City's Tropicana Unable to reach new contracts with the Atlantic City casinos, the city’s main casino workers union will begin picketing outside one of them Wednesday. Local 54 of the Unite Here union says its members will form a picket line on the Boardwalk in front of the Tropicana casino. Contracts with the nine Atlantic City casinos were set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, and by midday Tuesday it was clear that no breakthrough was likely to happen in talks with two of the largest casino companies: Caesars Entertainment, which owns Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana, and MGM Resorts International, which owns the city’s leading property, the Borgata.

Four of the nine Atlantic City casinos saw their gross operating profits increase in the first quarter of 2022 over the first quarter of 2019, a pre-pandemic period.

The fair comes amid warnings of a labor dispute between the Atlantic City casinos and the city’s main casino-worker union. Local 54 of Unite Here is seeking significant wage increases to help its members keep pace with inflation.

Contracts between the two parties expired at midnight Tuesday. The union planned to picket Wednesday night on the Boardwalk outside Tropicana Atlantic City.

A vote on whether to authorize a strike has not been scheduled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

