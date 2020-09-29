Atlantic City casino employment down 21% in August

"Thirty percent of our membership is still not working, so no," McDevitt responded to a question about whether the employment increase was satisfactory.

Employees who were unable to return to work because their position was not yet needed were offered other roles, such as greeters or housekeepers, according to several Atlantic City casino executives. Both Callender and McDevitt said most people opted not to come back to work in another capacity.

"There's new roles ... and there's different jobs out there and we're doing our best to fill those," Callender said during a recent discussion hosted by the Greater Atlantic City Chamber. "It's been a challenge."

Murphy ordered Atlantic City's casinos to close March 16 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The casinos were allowed to reopen July 2 at 25% capacity and were not able to offer guests the full resort experience, which includes indoor dining, bars, nightclubs and entertainment.

While being closed for more than 100 days, the Atlantic City casino industry endured a $112 million operating loss in the second quarter of 2020.