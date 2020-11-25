Atlantic City casino employment dips 17% in October

ATLANTIC CITY — For the fourth consecutive month, the number of people employed by casinos was down by a double-digit percentage compared to last year, a sobering reminder of the impact the coronavirus and resulting restrictions are having on the regional economy and local families.

Atlantic City’s nine casinos reported 22,220 jobs in October, according to data submitted to state gaming regulators. The total number of people employed by the casino industry last month was 4,670 fewer — a decline of about 17% — than during the same month in 2019.

But even those numbers fail to fully capture the totality of the situation since, as noted in the state Division of Gaming Enforcement’s monthly report, the figures “include a significant number of individuals on furlough due to COVID-19.”

Since being permitted to reopen in early July after a nearly four-month mandatory shutdown, Atlantic City’s casinos have operated with capacity limitations and business constraints that have hampered their ability to offer a full range of services, therefore reducing labor needs. As the weather gets colder and visitation to Atlantic City declines, the industry naturally sheds jobs, but this year will be different, operators say, because of the additional challenges posed by the virus.