Atlantic City casino employment dips 17% in October

ATLANTIC CITY — For the fourth consecutive month, the number of people employed by casinos was down by a double-digit percentage compared to last year, a sobering reminder of the impact the coronavirus and resulting restrictions are having on the regional economy and local families.
Atlantic City’s nine casinos reported 22,220 jobs in October, according to data submitted to state gaming regulators. The total number of people employed by the casino industry last month was 4,670 fewer — a decline of about 17% — than during the same month in 2019.
But even those numbers fail to fully capture the totality of the situation since, as noted in the state Division of Gaming Enforcement’s monthly report, the figures “include a significant number of individuals on furlough due to COVID-19.”
Since being permitted to reopen in early July after a nearly four-month mandatory shutdown, Atlantic City’s casinos have operated with capacity limitations and business constraints that have hampered their ability to offer a full range of services, therefore reducing labor needs. As the weather gets colder and visitation to Atlantic City declines, the industry naturally sheds jobs, but this year will be different, operators say, because of the additional challenges posed by the virus.
“It’s getting tougher and tougher. These restrictions make a big difference,” said Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and regional president for Caesars Entertainment Inc. He said as the state and the country grapple with the new surge in COVID-19 cases, fewer people are coming to casinos and “employment numbers are going to get worse, unfortunately.”
Dorian Gilmer knows the state of the economy in Atlantic County.
In October, both the number of full- and part-time jobs declined (21% and 42%, respectively) compared to 2019, while the number of positions reported as other — which includes seasonal, temporary, on-call and furloughed workers — rose by more than 22%.
“The industry is hurting globally,” said Robert Ambrose, a former Atlantic City casino marketing executive and current associate professor of casino management at multiple schools. “The labor numbers we see are a direct reflection of seasonal staff reductions, pandemic influencers, such as mandated restrictions on dining, capacity and events, and a lack of discretionary income from those that are unemployed.”
Ambrose noted that certain segments of the industry, such as internet gaming and sports betting, are doing quite well, but traditional brick-and-mortar operations are suffering. Without people coming to physical casino properties, it is hard for operators to justify high labor costs, he said.
“Casino win (revenue from slot machines and table games) is down and revenue from all amenities have been impacted,” Ambrose said, adding the industry slump may continue for a considerable amount of time.
Jane Bokunewicz, coordinator of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism at Stockton University, said labor costs represent a large percentage of total expenses in casinos, “so unfortunately staff reductions are necessary to balance revenue fluctuations to keep properties operating profitably.”
“The pandemic has simultaneously suppressed consumer demand and increased the cost of doing business because of safety precautions to protect employees and guests, forcing casino operators to scale back other expenses wherever possible,” she said.
Another casualty of the business climate is a reduction in hours and wages for those who are working, Callender said.
“Nobody’s making the money they normally make (right now),” Callender said. “The people that are working, a lot of them aren’t working 40 hours. They’re getting trimmed here and there, and it’s a difficult situation for them.”
Ultimately, Callender said, the situation is unlikely to improve until there are easements on government restrictions and a return of consumer confidence. But that requires the pandemic to be under control.
“Until we have some kind of medicine or vaccine, we’re not going to get to that point,” he said.
