Atlantic City cancels MLK Walk due to COVID concerns

Atlantic City's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Walk scheduled for Monday has been canceled, City County Vice President Kaleem Shabazz announced Wednesday.
"In an abundance of caution, we have canceled the MLK Walk due to a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections," said Shabazz, who is also the 3rd Ward councilman.
Instead, a special MLK Day radio program will air beginning at noon Monday on WEHA 88.7 FM and 100.3 FM. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver is scheduled to be a keynote speaker, according to the release.
— John Russo
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
