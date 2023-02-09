ATLANTIC CITY - All city buildings will have delayed openings on Monday, a day after Super Bowl LVII.
City Hall and other city-run buildings won't open for two hours, resuming regular operations at 10:30 a.m., city officials said on Thursday.
The decision likely stems from the nearest NFL franchise, the Philadelphia Eagles, playing in the gaming against the Kansas City Chiefs.
