Atlantic City budget relies on surplus spending, fewer capital projects

ATLANTIC CITY — Property owners will pay less in 2022 to run local government, and the state will provide $5.7 million less in aid, yet spending on salaries and wages will increase almost 10% and debt service payments more than 7%.

It’s made possible by the city’s use of $15 million in surplus, according to the budget the city posted on the Finance Department's page on its website late Monday.

And capital spending is falling more than $12 million.

The $235 million budget ($219 million when state and federal grant spending is subtracted) was introduced April 20, and the public hearing on the budget will be May 18.

Casino payments in lieu of taxes will fall about $20 million in this year's budget, to $46.65 million from $66.65 million.

That will be made up for with projected increased casino Investment Alternative Tax payments, which will increase about $22.5 million, to $45 million from $22.5 million.

The changes in PILOT and IAT funding are determined by the amended casino PILOT law, which passed the Legislature in December and was quickly signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The amended PILOT law has been challenged in court by Atlantic County.

A Superior Court judge found the new law violates a previous court settlement between the state and county over the original PILOT law, but has not stopped the law from taking effect. The state is asking another judge to reconsider that decision.

It is unclear how Atlantic City's budget would be affected if a decision in the lawsuit only directs the state to pay more to Atlantic County.

But if the amended law is ultimately thrown out and the original PILOT put back into effect, the city would continue to get the additional IAT funds and would also receive much higher PILOT payments.

According to the Office of Legislative Services in a fiscal analysis of the amended PILOT bill (A5587), the city would have received $88.5 million in 2022 under the original PILOT, about $20 million more than it will receive under the amended PILOT.

The budget as introduced raises $38.6 million from local taxpayers, down 3.7% from the $40 million collected from property taxes last year.

That lowers the tax rate to $1.5997 per $100 of assessed property value, down 2.9% from last year.

For the owner of the average home assessed at $125,000, the local government tax bill will fall to about $2,000 from $2,060.

The total tax bill that includes school, library and county taxes will also fall from $3.901 to $3.792 per $100 valuation.

The average homeowner will pay $4,740 in total property taxes in 2022, down from $4,876.25 last year.

The city's assessed valuation (without casinos and other properties under payments-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements) has fallen 0.8% in the past year, to $2.41 billion from $2.43 billion.

Local revenues other than property taxes are projected to fall 2.7%, from $118.4 million to $115.2 million. They include the casino PILOT and IAT as well as $23.5 million in all other revenues.

