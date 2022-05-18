Atlantic City budget hearing Wednesday at 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council will hold its public hearing on the city's $235 million 2022 budget at 5 p.m. Wednesday at council chambers in City Hall, and there will be an virtual online option.

The budget as introduced raises $38.6 million from local taxpayers, down 3.7% from the $40 million collected from property taxes last year, resulting in a 2.9% tax rate decrease.

It uses $15 million in surplus in order to increase spending on city employee salaries by 10% and on debt service by 7%, even as the state will provide $5.7 million less in aid.

The tax rate will decrease to $1.5997 per $100 of assessed property value, down 2.9% from last year.

For the owner of the average home assessed at $125,000, the local government tax bill will fall from $2,060 to about $2,000.

The $235 million budget ($219 million when state and federal grant spending is subtracted) was introduced April 20.

The total tax bill including school, library and county taxes will also fall from $3.901 to $3.792 per $100 valuation.

The average homeowner will pay $4,740 in total property taxes in 2022, down from $4,876.25 last year.

Casino payments in lieu of taxes will fall about $20 million in this year’s budget from $66.65 million to $46.65 million.

That will be made up for with projected increased casino Investment Alternative Tax payments, which will increase about $22.5 million, to $45 million from $22.5 million.

The changes in PILOT and IAT funding are determined by the amended casino PILOT law, which passed the Legislature in December and was quickly signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The amended PILOT law has been challenged in court by Atlantic County.

A Superior Court judge found the new law violates a previous court settlement between the state and county over the original PILOT law, but has not stopped the law from taking effect.

It is unclear how Atlantic City’s budget would be affected if a decision in the lawsuit only directs the state to pay more to Atlantic County.

But if the amended law is ultimately thrown out and the original PILOT put back into effect, the city would continue to get the additional IAT funds and would also receive much higher PILOT payments.

According to the Office of Legislative Services in a fiscal analysis of the amended PILOT bill (A5587), the city would have received $88.5 million in 2022 under the original PILOT, about $20 million more than it will receive under the amended PILOT.

The city’s assessed valuation (without casinos and other properties under payments-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements) has fallen 0.8% in the past year, to $2.41 billion from $2.43 billion.

Local revenues other than property taxes are projected to fall 2.7%, to $115.2 million from $118.4 million.

Council will also consider an amendment to a land use ordinance passed in 2021 concerning cannabis businesses.

"We are making small changes," said sponsor Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall.

For example, the original land use ordinance did not allow any cannabis business to be located in a storefront with an apartment above it, and that restrictions is being removed, Marshall said.

"Most of the stores have apartments over top," Marshall said, calling the restriction "impossible in the city."

