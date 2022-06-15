Atlantic City brings back recreation, senior programs with grants this summer

ATLANTIC CITY — The city will run free summer camps and other programs for youth, seniors, the LGBTQ community and others using state and Casino Reinvestment Development Authority grants, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Wednesday during a news conference.

There is no guarantee the grants will continue, Small said, as he stood surrounded by more than 20 staff members working on the new programs.

If they don't, the city will find other funds to continue the programs, Small said.

It’s all being run by four divisions of the city's Health and Human Services Department: Recreation, Senior Services, Multicultural Affairs and Youth/Antiviolence Services, according to the city. They are reinstating and expanding programs cut when the city faced possible bankruptcy in 2015-16 and had to drastically slash its budget.

“This has been a two-year battle to get our staffing levels where they are,” said Small. “Every administration … budgets to its priorities, and clearly this is a priority."

Before the Recreation Department was cut by a previous mayor facing the city’s possible financial ruin, Atlantic City summer camps were held in neighborhood playgrounds, Small said.

The summer camps will be held in schools, with a variety of programming, in a partnership with the school district, Small said. Small's wife, La'Quetta, is the superintendent of the city's public schools.

The mayor did not say how much the summer programs will cost, but the two grants are a $1.5 million violence prevention grant and a $650,000 CRDA grant. Some of those funds, however, are used for programming the rest of the year.

That's a small slice of the city's $219 million budget, Small said. The budget is about $236 million including all grant spending.

Small also introduced some new staff members who will be running the programs but said overall the city has only added three employees to its total this year.

"Someone said we hired 23 in the Recreation Department," Small said. "No, we didn't. We hired seven."

Small said the city is being responsible and has moved people from other city jobs into jobs with the new division.

In 2013-14 the city had 1,439 full-time employees, according to Small, and at the end of 2021 had 850. Since then, it has hired 26, including a new councilperson, and 23 people left full-time jobs.

"That's three new people overall," Small said. "Give that a round of applause."

He stressed that those hired are well qualified and have ties to the city.

New Recreation Director Harold Bentley, for example, who holds a master's degree in sports management, formerly ran recreation programs at the University of Maryland and University of Connecticut.

Bentley described some of the Recreation Department programs: an All Sports camp Monday through Thursday June 27 to July 28 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in four schools for grades K-8; and the Whelan's Whales program to teach swimming and water safety Tuesday through Thursday from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. school complex.

There also will be a co-ed NFL flag football program for grades 3-8 at Dolphins Field in Venice Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday.

Recreation Department information and signups are available at acnj.gov/Departments/recreation.

Rashidah Nelson, director of senior and multicultural services, said her department is also running a multicultural camp and senior programs in nine senior buildings in the city.

This summer, new programs for seniors include photography classes, smartphone assistance classes, Zumba classes and four senior-day boat rides from Gardner's Basin. Call 609-347-5458 for more information.

The multicultural camp for ages 5 to 13 will be held at the Sovereign Avenue School from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 27 to July 28. Call 609-347-6492 for more information on multicultural affairs programming.

