Atlantic City briefs: Small says city will offer free investment classes, but lacks details

Atlantic City will finance a program that will be free for residents on how to invest in the stock market, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said during a news conference Thursday.

The city is partnering with a private business, represented at the news conference by Ashley Fox, who said her business website is Emplify.com. But Small had no financial details about how much the company would be paid.

The state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees city under the state takeover, did not immediately have a comment on the plan.

Financial details of the project are still being worked out, Small said, such as the overall budget and how much money successful graduates would be awarded with which to invest.

The administration has also not yet determined what funding stream will pay for it. It may be the federal CARES Act, the American Rescue Plan or the city's Community Development Block Grant fund, he said.

Small is running for reelection Tuesday against several candidates, including Republican Tom Forkin.

Small Business Lease Program