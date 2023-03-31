The “Back Sov” skate park at Pete Pallitto Field on Fairmont Avenue is supposed to be dedicated to skateboarders, but the city also installed basketball hoops in it that are causing problems, resident and Democratic City Council candidate Geoff Dorsey said at Friday's Clean and Safe Atlantic City meeting.

"There are some times basketball games start while people are skating and they skate through," Dorsey said. "Incidents have resulted in fights."

He asked that the group encourage the city to quickly remove the basketball nets and put them elsewhere in the park area.

It's a safety issue, Dorsey said, adding Stockton University students love using the skate park.

"Since 2017 it's been a dedicated skate park," Dorsey said. "We should not have two sports that bump heads in one space."

Clean and Safe meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. every other Friday in City Council Chambers, to bring together city officials, state and county representatives, residents, business and casino representatives to network to fix problems.

ShotSpotter, NCO expansion

The city will soon be completely covered by ShotSpotter's gunshot-audio detecting technology, police Chief James Sarkos said during Friday's Clean and Safe meeting.

And the second shift of neighborhood coordination officers, who will patrol specific neighborhoods , will start in May, Sarkos said. They have been hired and are going through training now.

The city was one of 20 New Jersey municipalities to receive a grant from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office to use technology to combat crime, Sarkos said. The city is getting about $333,700.

"This grant allows us to finish off areas of the city that do not have the (ShotSpotter) technology," Sarkos said. "It acts as a force multiplier and has been effective in solving shootings when they happen."

ShotSpotter immediately alerts police to a specific area where it has detected a gunshot.

The city is also installing security cameras citywide, funded by $5 million from the state, and recently installed license plate readers at all entrances and exits of the city, Sarkos said.

The license plate readers alert police when stolen vehicles or those involved in crimes enter or leave the city.

Listening tour

Sarkos will participate in a Unite NJ Leaders Listening Tour at 10 a.m. Saturday at Atlantic Cape Community College, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., he said.

Panelists include Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Sarkos said.

Lighting issues

Sean Pattwell of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said that agency continues to identify city-owned light poles, and tagging could begin as early as next week.

The tags will help Atlantic City Electric, the city, businesses and residents identify who is responsible for fixing any problems with specific poles.

The CRDA's Tom Meehan said Calvi Electric was able to go under the Boardwalk and identify conduits that supply power to six lights in front of Bally's Atlantic City, which are not functioning.

"We need to coordinate (with police) to roust homeless there and repower lights in front of Bally's," Meehan said.

Several people reported the need to fix lights on the bay between the boathouse and Sovereign Avenue.

Atlantic City Electric will soon have all city-owned lights on its website map of lights in the city, so people can report outages of city-owned lights there as well as Atlantic City Electric-owned lights, Public Affairs Manager Bert Lopez said.

Municipal Court changes

Beginning Monday, logins and passwords for virtual Atlantic City Municipal Court access will be changed on a regular basis to increase security, according to a city news release.

Individuals scheduled for a virtual session will have to obtain their login and password on the day of that session. The Zoom link, login and password can be accessed on the city's website, under Municipal Courts: acnj.gov/Departments/municipal-court.

Contact the Municipal Courts Office at acmuncourt@acnj.gov or 609-347-5560 for more information.