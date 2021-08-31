Atlantic City briefs: Senior citizen property tax refund to fall to $250 to meet state law

City Council passed an ordinance last week that lowers the senior citizen property tax deduction to $250 from $500, in order to comply with state law.
“Why couldn’t we stay with the $500? Is it something we have to cut down to $250?” asked Councilman Mo Delgado.
“There is a statute, and the (state) statute limits the reduction to $250. Our ordinance did not conform to the statute,” said Assistant City Solicitor Karl Timbers. “It’s a cleanup, basically.”
Delgado then asked whether the city could independently refund another $250 as property tax relief to seniors, but Timbers said no.
“That would not be permitted under additional statutes,” Timbers said. “It gives council limited powers to reduce fees and taxes,” Timbers said.
The ordinance passed with Delgado voting present and all others voting yes.
Library may be renamed for Cheatham
The main branch of the Atlantic City Free Public Library would be renamed for William K. Cheatham, a longtime resident and president of the library Board of Trustees, under an ordinance introduced last week.
Cheatham died at age 90 on June 27.
He was appointed to the board in 2005 and became president in 2008, but his career in community work began long before that.
Until soon before his death, Cheatham was a regular at Casino Reinvestment Development Authority meetings and other city functions, where he often spoke about the need to ensure that city residents got jobs and benefited from city development.
Cheatham ran for 2nd Ward councilman in 1982 and served in the Big Brothers Association, United Way of Atlantic County, the county Board of Public Transportation, Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the Atlantic City Shade Tree Committee.
“He never stopped being an advocate for improving this city and was very much a father figure in the city,” Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said in a statement on the library’s website after Cheatham’s death.
In November 2019, the corner of Atlantic and Maryland avenues was designated “William K. Cheatham’s Block.” Four years earlier, then-Mayor Don Guardian recognized him as an “Atlantic City Hometown Hero.”
“He has fought hard for the little people, and no one can question his love for the City of Atlantic City,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.
Support for casino smoking ban and more
Council also passed resolutions at its Aug. 25 meeting in support of a bill to ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos, to award a contract for replacement of the City Hall roof and to accept a grant for body cameras for police.
The smoking ban resolution was in support of Senate Bill 1878.
Another resolution passed awarding a $1.37 million contract to Falasca Mechanical Inc. for Phase I (preliminary preparation for City Hall HVAC system) to replace the cooling tower roof with a modified bitumen roof system and double access doors.
Another resolution authorized the city to accept a $662,350 state grant for police body cameras.
Interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos said the force has had body cameras since 2014, but the state has since required the cameras and a state grant reimburses the city for its existing cameras and pays for the cost of them for the next four years.
Existing cameras must be turned on by officers, Sarkos said, but at a greater cost, cameras would be available that would turn on automatically any time a gun is removed from a holster or a car’s red lights activate.
