The Atlantic City Department of Public Works is adding signage to encourage people to use the bags provided at dog waste stations at every park in the city to clean up after their pets.

"Please pick up after your dog," the signs say. They are installed over the stations where free plastic bags can be pulled out and used by dog owners to pick up waste and put it in trash cans.

Residents who have come out to biweekly CitiStat meetings have often asked for help getting dog owners to stop leaving their pets' waste on sidewalks and lawns as well as parks.

“Residents need to have pride in our parks, and cleaning up after your pet is a great way to show that pride,” Public Works director Crystal Lewis said. "Pet waste runoff into storm drains is a concern of ours, but that can easily be fixed through proper disposal.”

Horace J Bryant Park was the first to get the signs, and all parks are expected to have them at each station by early Spring, according to a city press release.

CitiStat is a program to help residents, business owners and others report problems to city department heads and get action.

The next meeting is Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Stockton University's Scarpa Academic Building in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room.

Anchor Property Tax Rebate

Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, is encouraging renters and homeowners to apply for the Anchor property tax rebate from the state.

The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28, and many renters don't realize they qualify for a rebate, he said.

New Jersey homeowners with incomes of $150,000 or less will receive $1,500; homeowners with income of more than $150,000 and up to $250,000 will receive $1,000; and residential renters with income of $150,000 or less will receive $450.

Polistina has said constituents in need of help applying should call his office at 609-677-8266.

Girl Scouts and Atlantic City

Ocean Casino Resort is supporting New Jersey Girl Scout troops as they sell their iconic boxes of cookies, leading up to National Girl Scout Day March 12.

From February 15 through March 15, The Lobby Bar, Makai and Sky Café have added three Girl Scout cookie- inspired cocktails and will donate $1 from every sale to the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey.

They include Caramel Surprise ($14) with Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Chocolate Liqueur, Malibu, Caramel, and Toasted Coconut;

PB&B ($14) with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Crème De Cacao, and Peanut Brittle; and

Lemon Berry Chocolatey ($14) with Three Olives Cherry Vodka, Chambord, and Chocolate Liqueur.