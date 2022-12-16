Atlantic City briefs: Police say they have dramatically cut down on excessive force complaints

ATLANTIC CITY — Police have almost made it through 2022 without any complaints of excessive force, Chief James Sarkos said during this week's CitiStat meeting.

"Last year we had only one," Sarkos said. "Back in 2012 before our major reforms, we used to get about 60 excessive force complaints a year."

Sarkos attributed the improvement to the department's early warning system of identifying patterns in officers' behavior and dealing with them before they develop into problems or deficiencies. He also credited revamping the internal affairs department, use of body-worn cameras, and the training and professionalism of today's officers.

Year-to-date calls for service are up 24% over the same period last year, from 84,921 in 2021 to 107,661 as of Nov. 28, Sarkos said.

CitiStat is a data collection system designed to improve the accountability of all city departments. Department heads report on their staff's activities to address problems identified by residents and visitors every two weeks.

The next CitiStat meeting will be 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at Stockton University's City Campus, in the Fannie Lou Hamer room in the Academic Building.

Fire Department

About half of all calls for service to the Atlantic City Fire Department come from residents, Fire Chief Scott Evans said at the CitiStat meeting.

Evans said 3,376 of about 7,000 calls this year have come from city residences.

"We spend most of our time responding to the community and protecting residents," Evans said.

The department also performs about 1,400 fire inspections a year and almost 700 re-inspections a year, he said, to help prevent fires.

Help wanted

City Assistant Director of Human Resources Rosie Segura said the city is recruiting to fill several jobs.

Potential candidates can find out about specific job openings on the city's website at acnj.gov. Click on "Careers."