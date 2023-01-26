Atlantic City Briefs: Police calls up 49% in January, arrests up 101%

Calls for service are up 49% year-to-date in January over the same period last year, and arrests are up 101%, Police Chief James Sarkos said at the CitiStat meeting Wednesday.

So far there have been 7,011 calls for service, Sarkos said, compared to 4,695 calls for service at the same time in January 2022.

There were 205 arrests so far this January, compared to 102 last year, he said.

Up to Jan. 22, police have recovered 12 guns this year, Sarkos said.

Ten were handguns, one a shotgun and one a ghost gun, he said.

Sarkos encouraged people to download the police department’s anonymous tip line app called acpd 411 app. Some of the gun recoveries were made thanks to tips that came in through it, he said.

The biweekly CitiStat meetings are designed to solve problems and hold municipal department heads accountable. They will rotate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. this year, officials have said.

The next one is 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Scarpa Academic Building at Stockton University’s city campus.

Chief praises officers’ work

Sarkos congratulated officers for handling situations over the last two weeks that could have resulted in use of deadly force but, “because of the officers’ dedication and training had safe outcomes.”

Bravo Platoon 2 officers commanded by Lt. William Tracy responded to the south block of Laclede Place for a ShotSpotter alert, where they encountered an uncooperative suspect under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, Sarkos said.

The suspect went into his home and came out with a rifle, but officers negotiated with him and the suspect dropped the weapon, which turned out to be an airsoft rifle.

Sarkos said police believe the suspect, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation and has been charged, was attempting to force officers to shoot him.

In the second instance Sarkos said Alpha Platoon 2 officers responded to the 1900 block of Bacharach Boulevard for a report of a man with a long gun. Sgt. Mohammed Kaiser talked to the suspect and encouraged him to drop the weapon, which was later found to be fake.

“The suspect was found to be responsible for one burglary and one attempted burglary in the area,” Sarkos said, as he congratulated all officers involved in both cases.

Sarkos also reported that police have conducted 92 safety checks in the area of Texas and Florida avenues between Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk from Jan. 9 to Jan. 22, after a resident complained of drug dealers using the area at an earlier meeting.

A property owner has secured his location to keep people from using it to conduct illegal activities, Sarkos said.

Fire house to get new truck

Fire Chief Scott Evans reported the fire suppression unit has responded to 223 calls so far this year: 125 rescue and emergency calls; 17 service calls; 33 false alarms; 23 good intent calls; 19 calls about hazardous conditions; and 6 fire calls.

The fire prevention division performed 24 fire inspections, 3 reinspections, and issued 13 permits, Evans said.

Evans also said Engine 3 fire house will soon take possession of a new fire truck that was ordered about a year ago to be used in the West Side Neighborhood.