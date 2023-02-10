The Atlantic City Fire Department responded to two fires started in homeless encampments in the past two weeks, fire Chief Scott Evans said at Wednesday's CitiStat meeting at Stockton University's City Campus.

That included the Feb. 3 fire that destroyed a 40-foot by 60-foot section of Boardwalk at New Jersey Avenue near the Showboat Hotel, he said.

The fire started about 5:40 p.m. Police officers patrolling the area spotted the blaze and called firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by about 6:30 p.m.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury from slipping on ice created by temperatures in the low 20s, which froze water coming from the hoses, Evans said at the time.

From Jan. 15 through Feb. 5, the Fire Department responded to a total of 387 calls including 21 fires, 23 hazardous conditions, 69 false alarms, 49 good-intent calls, 24 service calls and 201 rescue/emergency medical calls, Evans reported.

Arrests way up this year

The Police Department reported calls for service are up 55% this year to date compared to last year. There have been 12,414 calls through Feb. 5, compared with 7,989 at the same time last year, Deputy Chief Bridget Pierce said at this week's CitiStat meeting.

Arrests are up 137%, Pierce said, over the same period last year. There have been 349 through Feb. 5, compared with 147 at the same time last year.

"There has been a significant jump in arrests," Business Administrator Anthony Swan said. "Is there any reason why that is occurring as opposed to last year?"

"Crime trends across the country are rising," Pierce said, adding that Internal Affairs complaints remain very low.

More people are comfortable being out after two years of less activity due to COVID-19, she said. And the state's bail rules mean those arrested are out quickly to await handling of their cases, and sometimes commit other crimes.

"Bail reform hasn't been very easy for us," Pierce said. "About 85% of the problem stems from 15% of the population."

Overall complaint numbers

City IT Director Patrick Quinlan said the city received 115 reports of concerns from Jan. 25 through Feb. 8.

During that period it closed 39 complaints — 17 from the past two weeks and 22 from the prior period.

Of the latest cases, 98 are still in progress, he said.

The most common complaints involved external violations on properties, closely followed by interior house condition complaints and debris on properties.

To report a concern, go to acnj.gov and click on "Report a Concern."

Provide the information requested on type of concern and address of the problem, and enter your contact information so a city representative can let you know how it is handled, Quinlan said.