Atlantic City briefs: Four-way stops coming to Bungalow Park

City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday to create six four-way stops in the Bungalow Park neighborhood, intended to increase safety once Ørsted North America builds its maintenance and operations facility on the water there.

The ordinance is in preparation of there being about 70 additional cars a day in Bungalow Park from Ørsted workers once the project begins.

Davon McCurry, Ørsted’s New Jersey deputy head of market strategy and government affairs, has said bulkhead renovation and development of berthing slips has started this year. Upland construction of the operations and maintenance building and remaining site work are planned for the first half of 2023, and construction is expected to be complete on the building in 2024.

The company hopes to get the go-ahead from the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to start building the wind farm itself in early 2023 and to have it operational in 2024, McCurry said.

Some in the neighborhood oppose the facility, saying it will change the character of their residential area.

The intersections include four along New Jersey Avenue where it intersects with Drexel, Adriatic, Wabash and Caspian avenues; and Wabash Avenue where it intersects with Delaware and Connecticut avenues.

Action delayed on Atlantic Lofts

Council declined to introduce an ordinance Tuesday to designate Atlantic Lofts Urban Renewal Entity LLC the redeveloper of 1 S. New York Ave., and to give the company a 30-year graduated payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement.

The company plans to spend $12 million on the renovation to create 59 market-rate residential units at the site, with two commercial spaces on the ground floor, according to the ordinance.

Some council members felt they did not have enough information on why the company needed such a long PILOT term, in effect giving it a decades-long tax break.

"We're being asked to vote on a financial deal that ties the city to something for 30 years, and we do not have the financials in front of us," said Council President George Tibbitt. "We'll look like clowns voting on this."

In the first year of the deal the administration negotiated with Atlantic Lofts, the company would pay $80,000 a year in property taxes, city acting Planner Jacques A. Howard said.

It would gradually increase to the full taxable amount of about $300,000 per year after 30 years, he said.

Even in the first year, Howard said, the property would generate 200% more tax revenue for the city than it does now.

Thirty years is the longest PILOT term allowable under state law.

The entire city has been designated an area in need of redevelopment. Only properties in such an area qualify for PILOTs.

"The state has provided the statute because they realize developers in urban areas — certain areas — do need a certain incentive ... to at least realize some net revenue," Howard said.

Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz supported the project.

"We just heard people talk about Atlantic Avenue. They were right," Shabazz said of citizens who came to complain about a lack of safety on the street, particularly in center city where they said many homeless people and substance abusers loiter.

"(The Atlantic Lofts development) will put people in the center of town, and put it on the tax rolls," Shabazz said. "It's one of the ways we can make Atlantic Avenue better."

Council will seek more information on the financial details of the project and reconsider introducing the ordinance at a later meeting, perhaps even a special meeting if necessary, Tibbitt said.

2nd CitiStat meeting Nov. 30

Residents and business owners are encouraged to bring concerns and specific problems with conditions in the city to the next CitiStat meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Stockton University's city campus.

It will be the second in a planned series of biweekly meetings to bring problems to city department heads, who must then report back at the next meeting about how the problems have been handled.

"We are trying to rotate meetings to one day and one night (per month)," Council President George Tibbitt said at this week's City Council meeting.

Some people have said 10 a.m. on a weekday is not a good time for working people and those in school to attend a public meeting.

The first meeting was held Nov. 16 and was not attended by most city department heads because they were attending the New Jersey State League of Municipalities conference across town.

IT Director Patrick Quinlan attended, as did police Chief James Sarkos, who said other department heads (such as those of public works and licensing and inspections) will attend in the future.