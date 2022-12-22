Atlantic City briefs: Council renames street for Stockton's Kesselman

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council on Wednesday night named a portion of Albany Avenue at the Stockton University City Campus for Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, who will retire in June.

"This is beyond an honor. I’m humbled by this," Kesselman said at council's Wednesday night meeting, where the governing body passed an ordinance to name a block "Dr. Harvey Kesselman Way."

Kesselman was a student during Stockton's first years, when the school was located at the Mayflower Hotel in Atlantic City. Under his tenure, the college returned to the city, opening the City Campus in 2018 along Albany Avenue. A second residential building is under construction, due to open next year.

“This is the perfect way to honor a man who has been a mentor and close friend of mine for a long time,” Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in comments provided by Stockton.

Public Works director retiring

Public Works Director Paul Jerkins announced his retirement at the end of the year during Wednesday's council meeting.

"We did the best job we could possibly do with the manpower and equipment provided to us," Jerkins said. "I think I did my job honorably and the best I could do."

The late Mayor Jim Whelan hired him, Jerkins said, and Mayor Lorenzo Langford promoted him to director in June 2009.

Deputy Director of Public Works Crystal Lewis is expected to become the new director soon.

CitiStat consultant hired

Council on Wednesday passed a resolution to spend about $43,000 over six months for a trainer to help the city use its new CitiStat program most effectively.

"The Police Department got some training (on CitiStat and CitiComp). We did not," said Business Administrator Anthony Swan. "We want to be sure we do it right."

CitiStat is a data collection program to improve accountability on how citizen complaints are handled regarding the conditions in the city.

Swan said department directors will get the training.

"Some of the data points, we weren't even thinking about, like the percentage of employees who clock in late," Swan said. "Right now we are looking at complaints from people, but it's a lot more than that."

Swan also said reports will not identify any particular workers but will focus on performance data points of percentages of the workforce.

CitiStat meetings are held biweekly at Stockton’s City Campus, where city department directors report on what they have done to address citizens' complaints. The next one is 10 a.m. Jan. 11 in the academic building's Fannie Lou Hamer Room.

To report a concern or problem, visit acnj.gov and click on “Report a Concern.”