 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who is sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story
ATLANTIC CITY BRIEFS

Atlantic City briefs: Council renames street for Stockton's Kesselman

  • 0

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council on Wednesday night named a portion of Albany Avenue at the Stockton University City Campus for Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, who will retire in June.

"This is beyond an honor. I’m humbled by this," Kesselman said at council's Wednesday night meeting, where the governing body passed an ordinance to name a block "Dr. Harvey Kesselman Way."

Kesselman was a student during Stockton's first years, when the school was located at the Mayflower Hotel in Atlantic City. Under his tenure, the college returned to the city, opening the City Campus in 2018 along Albany Avenue. A second residential building is under construction, due to open next year.

“This is the perfect way to honor a man who has been a mentor and close friend of mine for a long time,” Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in comments provided by Stockton.

People are also reading…

Public Works director retiring

Public Works Director Paul Jerkins announced his retirement at the end of the year during Wednesday's council meeting.

"We did the best job we could possibly do with the manpower and equipment provided to us," Jerkins said. "I think I did my job honorably and the best I could do."

The late Mayor Jim Whelan hired him, Jerkins said, and Mayor Lorenzo Langford promoted him to director in June 2009.

Deputy Director of Public Works Crystal Lewis is expected to become the new director soon.

CitiStat consultant hired

Council on Wednesday passed a resolution to spend about $43,000 over six months for a trainer to help the city use its new CitiStat program most effectively.

"The Police Department got some training (on CitiStat and CitiComp). We did not," said Business Administrator Anthony Swan. "We want to be sure we do it right."

CitiStat is a data collection program to improve accountability on how citizen complaints are handled regarding the conditions in the city.

Swan said department directors will get the training.

"Some of the data points, we weren't even thinking about, like the percentage of employees who clock in late," Swan said. "Right now we are looking at complaints from people, but it's a lot more than that."

Swan also said reports will not identify any particular workers but will focus on performance data points of percentages of the workforce.

CitiStat meetings are held biweekly at Stockton’s City Campus, where city department directors report on what they have done to address citizens' complaints. The next one is 10 a.m. Jan. 11 in the academic building's Fannie Lou Hamer Room.

To report a concern or problem, visit acnj.gov and click on “Report a Concern.”

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This new space age material can absorb in 100 times its weight in liquid

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News