Atlantic City briefs: Council passes ban on Boardwalk sleeping

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council passed a resolution making it illegal to sleep on or under the Boardwalk during its meeting Wednesday night.

"We don't have it on the books; it's prohibited to sleep on the Boardwalk, in pavilions or under the Boardwalk," said Councilman Jesse Kurtz. "This is giving law enforcement another tool."

For decades, homeless people have been known to sleep under the Boardwalk in encampments, and more recently the homeless have taken over pavilions.

Firefighter applications open

The application period to become a city firefighter is open through Aug. 31, and Business Administrator Anthony Swan said fire Chief Scott Evans and a team have started an outreach drive to get local residents to apply.

"It's important council gets involved and tries to energize folks to try to become a firefighter," Swan said at the Wednesday meeting. "These are good jobs."

Click on the link at the bottom of the Fire Department page on the city website at acnj.gov/Departments/fire-prevention for more information and to apply. Applications close Aug. 31.

Bart Blatstein honored

Council honored developer and Showboat Atlantic City owner Bart Blatstein on Wednesday night for his efforts to bring Le Diner en Blanc to the city in June.

Vice President Kaleem Shabazz said the Parisian-inspired pop-up dinner takes place in the most beautiful cities around the world and attracted more than 2,700 guests in all white attire to the Boardwalk on June 25.

Beach concerts

Council passed a resolution to make a contract for what was two beach contracts on the beach from Arkansas Avenue to St. James Place into one contract, saving promoter Live Nation at least $115,000.

Phish will play Aug. 5, 6 and 7; and the TidalWave Music Festival will be held Aug. 12, 13 and 14.

"We are losing out on $225,000 by putting the two together. What was the reason?" asked Councilwoman LaToya Dunston.

City attorney Michael Perugini said the difference was $115,000 plus some other saved expenses, reducing the city's take by less than $150,000.

The two weekend dates were "really one continuous, back-to-back concert," he said, so the city had to rescind a previous agreement that included two site fees and the company will now be charged one fee of $115,000.

Council President George Tibbitt pointed out the company will actually pay about $715,000 for needed police, fire, public works and lifeguards.

New trash contract

Council approved a three-year contract with Gold Medal Environmental of Sewell, Gloucester County, to handle trash and recycling pickup for the city for $8.67 million. The contract runs from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2025, with an option to extend for two more years.

Fewer rolling chairs

Only one company, JJJN LLC, operating as Ocean Rolling Chairs, bid to run 100 rolling chairs on the Boardwalk for three years starting Aug. 1, officials said as they awarded the contract Wednesday night.

Although the city allows up to 150 chairs, no one else applied, and by city rules no single company can operate more than 100, so there will be fewer rolling chairs on the Boardwalk soon.

"We're getting $40,000 per block of 50, that's an increase from prior (contracts)," Licensing and Inspection Director Dale Finch said.

"At one time we had 300, then 150, now we're down to 100," Tibbitt said. "The guys pushing are going to have more opportunity. All boats are hopefully going to rise."

Electric scooter RFP

Council also passed a resolution to seek proposals from companies who want to run electric scooter rentals in the city.

Kurtz said the RFP will be structured to require the e-scooters to turn off when approaching the Boardwalk, where they will not be allowed.

"There’s a lot of complaints about electric vehicles that are banned (on the Boardwalk). Every time you go up there there are scooters and everything zipping by people," Kurtz said. "I wanted the public to know we worked on contractual language it has to have in it technology that you can't rent an e-scooter and go into a prohibited zone. It would stop."