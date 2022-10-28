Atlantic City briefs: Council moves on 4-way stops in Bungalow Park

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council introduced an ordinance Wednesday to create six four-way stops in the Bungalow Park neighborhood, intended to increase safety once Ørsted North America builds its maintenance and operations facility on the water there.

At its September meeting, council members postponed introducing the measure after several residents came out and said they oppose the Ørsted project.

The ordinance will have a public hearing soon, and if passed will become law.

The ordinance is in preparation of there being about 70 additional cars a day in Bungalow Park from Ørsted workers once the project begins.

Some in the neighborhood still oppose the facility, saying it will change the character of their residential area.

The intersections included four along New Jersey Avenue where it intersects with Drexel, Adriatic, Wabash and Caspian avenues; and Wabash Avenue where it intersects with Delaware and Connecticut avenues.

Hydrangea Trail gets storage space

Volunteers with the Inlet Neighborhood Revitalization nonprofit, which is working to re-establish a hydrangea trail in the city, and eventually out into Atlantic County, now have some space for their equipment at Gardner's Basin.

At a meeting earlier this month, council passed a resolution giving the volunteers free use of the "Carriage House" on the property, which is really a shed, according to Councilman Aaron "Sporty" Randolph, who represents the 1st Ward where Gardner's Basin is located.

Business Administrator Anthony Swan said the city has made sure the group is allowed to be on the property under Green Acres rules, as Gardner's Basin is on land covered by that program.

From the 1940s through the 1970s, an aesthetic tourist attraction known as the Hydrangea Trail existed in Atlantic County.

Atlantic City's Karen Rosnick, one of the coordinators of Hydrangea Trail 2.0, has started a revival project, which she has said would not have been able to begin without a grant of $2,750 from the Atlantic City Community Fund.

Complaints about Browns Park

Residents came out to the October council meeting to ask officials to trim the trees in Browns Park so security cameras installed there can do their job.

City officials promised to have the trees trimmed so the security cameras' views are not impaired.