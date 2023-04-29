Residents attending Friday's Clean and Safe Atlantic City meeting complained about drug use and illegal activity at the remodeled Brown's Park next to Stanley Holmes Village.

The park is not being locked overnight, as Director of Health and Human Services Jarrod Barnes has said it would be, they said, and they do not feel safe letting their children play there.

"The park has not been locked due to manpower issues," city spokesperson Andrew Kramer said after the meeting. "We are currently exploring solutions."

Residents said they have seen a video of a dead body in Brown's Park behind police tape and covered by first responders as children play nearby.

Councilman Bruce Weekes suggested police hire civilians to patrol parks, as they do on parts of Atlantic Avenue.

In May 2017, the park was reopened after a $1.5 million renovation that included playground equipment, more lights, security cameras and a fence that would be locked at night.

Harold R. Brown Memorial Park sits between Stanley Holmes Village and the Schoolhouse Apartments in the city’s 3rd Ward, off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Even at its reopening, some residents feared the park would return to being a drug-infested area and wondered what would be done for children who visit the park.

Prior to the renovation, the park made national news when a viral video taken in the park showed a homeless woman being knocked unconscious by a city man.

PBA says officers not getting meal breaks

Jules Schwenger, an Atlantic City police officer and the president of the local PBA, said Friday officers are working 11-hour shifts without needed breaks.

Calls for service are up 35% so far this year over last year, Chief James Sarkos said Friday.

"I'm being asked how many weeks can we go without a dinner break," Schwenger said. "We are working with the chief and different organizations. It comes down to more police officers."

If you want officers to lock the parks, or to work in schools, we need more police, she said.

"Give us a little grace. The officer you are dealing with probably hasn’t had a chance to go pee yet," Schwenger said. "We are going from call to call. We're doing the best we can."

First community walk of 2023

Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz said 2023's first community walk for a clean and safe city will leave at 3:45 p.m. May 16 from the All Wars Memorial Building at 1510 Adriatic Ave.

A group of clergy, law enforcement officers and residents will walk the neighborhood around the All Wars building to promote good relations.

Free trash cans

The city has 2,000 new trash cans to give to residents, said Assistant Director of Public Works Ahmid A. Abdullah.

To receive a new trash can, call public works at 609-347-5700 and leave your name, address and phone number.

"On the side are ID numbers, so now we can track it if someone steals it," Abdullah said.

Police locks for Hyundai and Kia owners

To help prevent thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, police Chief James Sarkos said residents can get free steering wheel locks from the Police Department.

The manufacturers' vehicles are being targeted because they lack theft deterrents other vehicles have.

Sarkos said residents can get a free lock by bringing a copy of their vehicle registration and ID to the Public Safety Building on Atlantic Avenue.

Residents can also request locks through their neighborhood coordination officer, he said.

In February, the National Highway Safety Administration said Hyundai and Kia have developed theft deterrent software for millions of their vehicles that lack an immobilizer and will provide it free of charge to vehicle owners.

The software updates the theft alarm software logic to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on.

Contact Hyundai (toll-free at 800-633-5151) or Kia (toll-free at 800-333-4542) for information on the free update.