Atlantic City Council approved a resolution to move health coverage for employees out of the State Health Benefits Plan to a private insurer.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. thanked council for supporting his administration's resolution, which was a way to avoid the 24% annual increase in costs to stay in the state program.

"We successfully negotiated at least this year’s 5 to 6 months of savings at $1.5 million," Small said. "It could approach over $6 million. We will look at it again next year."

Small said employees will still have the same plan, coverage and network.

"The only difference is you will get a new insurance card," Small said.

Ordinance to regulate business hours

An ordinance to limit business hours in sections of the city that generate a lot of police calls passed on first reading at the March City Council meeting.

It would require businesses to close from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily, and will have its public hearing and second reading soon.

The ordinance grew out of discussions at the city's Clean and Safe meetings, held every other Friday at 8:30 a.m. by Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz in City Council chambers.

Lighting ordinance passes

Ordinances to require 24-hour lighting at businesses in industrial and commercial areas passed on second reading, with no members of the public commenting.

Businesses in light industrial and commercial districts would have to be lit at all times when it is dark outside, whether the business is open or not, under the ordinances.

All automatic parking payments tabled

An ordinance up for final passage, to require automated parking payments for outdoor events on city owned land, such as Bader Field, was tabled last week after members of the administration said it created problems for those without credit cards.

"We have no aversion to credit card payments, but there has to be a cash component as well. Not everyone in Atlantic City has a credit card," said Business Administrator Anthony Swan.

Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz said the ordinance, sponsored by Councilman Jesse Kurtz and Councilwoman LaToya Dunston, was intended to create accountability.

"An all cash system has a lack of accountability," Shabazz said.

"This was also about safety so people don’t have to handle cash," said Councilman Jesse Kurtz.

City Finance Director Toro Aboderin said the current cash-only system uses a two-part parking ticket, and she has personally been counting stubs and making sure the cash turned in covers tickets sold.

"That ticket processing system is something new," said Councilwoman LaToya Dunston. "You were not doing that two years ago."

Aboderin said she did it for all of 2022 without finding any discrepancies. She also said the administration was also seeking to add a credit card option for payment.