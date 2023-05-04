ATLANTIC CITY — City Council approved a resolution at a special meeting Wednesday to fund a cultural exchange journey to South Africa for five city high school students and two youth services staff members.

The resolution gave the administration permission to pursue a memorandum of agreement with A Leadership Journey, a nonprofit founded by Atlantic City native Akeem Lloyd, and to spend up to $35,000 in American Rescue Plan funds on the trip.

Lloyd said Wednesday he started A Leadership Journey seven years ago to help young people participate in mental and emotional health activities and wellness education, with a focus on learning more about social justice.

"We want them to understand that young people have always been part of social movements," Lloyd said, "and how their voice can make a difference in their community and the world at large."

Lloyd was "one of my kids at the Boys & Girls Club" in the early 2000s and is now a motivational speaker based out of South Carolina, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.

When Small saw Lloyd at a recent event at Stockton University, he heard about the South Africa trip and quickly put together a plan to send city kids, he said.

Long and winding road to demolition in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — The saga surrounding a single blighted building that has played out at city …

The trip from June 2 to 18 will be free for students chosen after an interview process, Small said.

For more information, visit aleadershipjourney.org.

CitiStat meeting

It is illegal to double park on Atlantic Avenue, and it will be especially important people not do so once the "road diet" happens and there are only two travel lanes on the road, officials said during Wednesday's CitiStat meeting.

At the last meeting two weeks ago, an attendee asked what could be done to stop the practice, which causes safety concerns on one of the city's busiest roads.

Police Chief James Sarkos said the city has a zero-tolerance policy on double parking there and will crack down on anyone caught doing it.

Is anyone in favor of the Atlantic City road diet? ATLANTIC CITY — Eric Alvarez, the owner of Popa Pizza, said he is in favor of any projects t…

"It's not going to be tolerated," Sarkos said.

The "road diet" will eliminate two travel lanes, leaving just one lane in each direction for motor vehicles, add a bike lane on each side of the avenue and eliminate most left turn lanes. It is being done to increase safety, especially for pedestrians, officials have said.

The first phase from Maine Avenue in the Inlet to Tennessee Avenue at the public library is in process now.

Police calls

Police calls are up 31% year to date, and arrests are up 150%, Sarkos said.

So far this year, police have responded to 41,956 calls for service, compared with 32,135 at the same time last year. The department has made 2,204 arrests compared with 482 in the same period last year, Sarkos said.

Street repaving underway in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — Several streets are being repaved, causing a need for detours in the city, o…

Police have recovered a total of 60 illegal firearms so far this year, Sarkos said. That includes 50 handguns, 2 rifles, 3 shotguns and 5 ghost guns, he said.

Overall complaints

The city has received a total of 308 complaints year-to-date about a variety of problems, such as potholes, broken streetlights and poor property conditions, Director of IT Patrick Quinlan said.

Of those, 168 have been handled and closed, including 41 reported in the past two weeks and 127 from earlier periods. A total of 267 are still in progress, Quinlan said.

The most common problem reported in the past two weeks was high grass and weeds.

To report a concern, go to the city website at acnj.gov and click on "Report a Concern: CitiStat."

Bad landlords create outsize problems for Atlantic City, officials say ATLANTIC CITY — Bad landlords and absentee property owners present an ongoing challenge for …

CitiStat meetings are biweekly. The next one is 5 p.m. May 17 at Stockton University's Fannie Lou Hamer Room in the Scarpa Academic Building on the Atlantic City campus.

New Jersey Avenue demolition

Andra Williams was back at Wednesday's CitiStat meeting to ask for more information on the electrical problem that is preventing demolition of an abandoned building at 226 N. New Jersey Ave.

The building is being used by homeless people and drug users who have broken into her church nearby, she has said. She first brought the issue to the attention of city leaders during a November CitiStat meeting.

Director of Licensing and Inspections Dale Finch said electric meters for the abandoned building and for a store next to it, as well as a third meter, are on an exterior wall of the abandoned building.

"Electrical lines go through the building," Finch said, and have to be rerouted.

Locking city parks

"Someone has to lock city parks at night," resident Joyce Mollineaux said during Wednesday's CitiStat meeting. "Brown's Park was redone four to five years ago for children to enjoy. We need the parks locked up and patrolled."

City parks are supposed to be locked from 10 p.m. to early in the a.m., but the city has not had staff working late enough for someone to do that job, officials have said.

During Friday's Clean and Safe Atlantic City meeting, residents complained about drug use in Brown's Park and not feeling safe taking children there, even during the day.

"Earlier this week we set a committee up and met with Director (of Health and Human Services Jarrod) Barnes," Business Administrator Anthony Swan said. "We are working on that issue."