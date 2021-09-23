Atlantic City Briefs: City Council passes 2% tax on retail recreational cannabis sales

Ordinances on first reading

Council passed several ordinances on first reading, including one to require background checks on anyone working with children in the city and to ban anyone with a criminal background from participating in most youth activities.

Any organization using city facilities such as parks or gyms would also have to have conducted background checks and not allow those with criminal backgrounds to use those facilities.

There was some discussion about making it retroactive, to require background checks on anyone currently working for the city or volunteering, but the legal ramification of that needed more research, officials said.

Another ordinance passed on first reading to add parking meters to the area by Boardwalk Hall where Trump Plaza was demolished, including parts of Missouri and Mississippi avenues and Columbia Place.

One ordinance failed on first reading, which would have increased some developer fees in the city. Councilman Jesse Kurtz said he voted no because he has been asking for information on how the city compares to surrounding and/or similar municipalities in fees, and the professionals working for the city have not provided the information.