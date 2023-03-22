Stanley Holmes Village lost heat and hot water again Friday, and it took until Monday for the Atlantic City Housing Authority to restore them, city Health and Human Services Director Jarrod Barnes said Wednesday.

Barnes spoke at the biweekly CitiStat meeting where city department heads report on problems in the city and how they are resolved.

Stanley Holmes Village is owned and operated by the Atlantic City Housing Authority, which reports to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, but the city has declared an emergency due to conditions there and has taken steps to help resolve problems.

Barnes said the boilers were working but the outage, which affected all villages in the 420-unit complex, was caused by a leak in aged underground pipes.

"Two of the villages were able to get heat and hot water working Saturday evening," Barnes said.

Housing Authority Chair Stephanie Marshall said in a separate interview that all villages had heat and hot water restored by Tuesday.

Tenants were offered hotel rooms over the weekend, Barnes said, but most refused to leave their apartments.

Housing Authority representatives have said such problems were likely to recur periodically, as the underground pipes are so old and in such bad condition.

The complex is slated to be demolished in the next few years and replaced with new housing, but the HUD grant to do the replacement has not yet been finalized.

Police reports

Deputy Chief of Police Bridget Pierce described three incidents in the past two weeks in which police arrested armed suspects without use of force:

Retired ACPD Officer Shawn Steuber, who works in the department's surveillance center, located a fleeing suspect after a shooting in the 1900 block of the Boardwalk on March 18 and provided a description to officers. Thirteen minutes later, officers located the suspect, who had a loaded handgun, and apprehended him. He was charged with murder.

On March 7, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the rear of the 2900 block of Atlantic Avenue. Witnesses reported suspects had run into an apartment building, and officers secured the perimeter, got a search warrant and searched the apartment. Police arrested two males and recovered a handgun with hollow point bullets.

Officers on March 5 responded to a gunshot alert in the 100 block of North Maryland Ave. Shooting suspects had entered a residence in the 900 block of Baltic Avenue, and the city's SWAT team cleared the residence and arrested two juveniles.

Calls for service are up 49% year to date, the police report said. There were 18,524 calls for service last year at this time, and there have been 27,669 this year.

Arrests are up 154%, from 334 last year at this time to 796 this year.

"People are out and about after COVID," Pierce said of the increase in calls and arrests. "And courts are now detaining people, they used to not," due to COVID creating a need to keep jail populations low.

Fire Department numbers

Fire Chief Scott Evans reported his department responded to 241 calls in the past two weeks, including 137 rescue/emergency medical calls and 11 minor fires.

Overall numbers

IT Director Patrick Quinlan said 226 new reports of concerns came in during the past two weeks and 41 were closed (21 from this period and 20 from earlier periods). Another 205 are still in progress.

The most common complaints coming in the past two weeks related to exterior conditions on buildings and debris on properties.

The next CitiStat meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 5 at Stockton University's Scarpa Academic Building, 3711 Atlantic Ave.