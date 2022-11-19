Atlantic City briefs: 5 Atlantic City police chiefs get together

Four retired Atlantic City police chiefs attended the public swearing-in of Chief James Sarkos on Thursday in a ballroom at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Henry White, chief from 2005 to 2020; Ernest Jubilee, chief from 2010 to 2013; John Mooney, chief from 2005 to 2010; and Benn Polk, chief from 1998 to 2000, said they were there to celebrate Sarkos and the city again having a chief. Sarkos had led the department for two years without the official title.

City crime statistics

Sarkos gave some updated statistics on police activity at Wednesday's first CitiStat meeting at Stockton University's city campus.

CitiStat is a program to track how complaints and requests for service from residents and businesspeople are resolved by all city departments. There will be biweekly meetings to make public reports. The next is tentatively set for 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at Stockton.

Arrests are up 25% year-to-date over the same time last year, going from 1,367 in 2021 to 1,721 so far this year, Sarkos said.

U.S. Supreme Court justice swears in Atlantic City police Chief Sarkos ATLANTIC CITY — There was a surprise attendee at police Chief James Sarkos’ public swearing …

Calls for service are up 24% so far over the same time last year, he said.

Year-to-date there have been 98,409 calls for service, whereas last year at the same time the total was 79,104.

Calls come in pretty consistently over the 24 hours, but slightly more come in at 11 a.m., and slightly fewer at 5 a.m., the chief said.

"We don’t have times when there are no calls for service," Sarkos said.

Cases generated are up 19% year-to-date over last year, he said. So far 11,585 cases have been generated this year, compared with 9,731 at the same time in 2021.

Year-to-date 129 firearms have been recovered by police. Of those, 107 were handguns, three were rifles, three were shotguns and 16 were "ghost guns" that did not contain serial numbers.

Last year at this time 114 handguns had been recovered by police, Sarkos said.

Sarkos and IT Director Patrick Quinlan were the only two department heads to attend the first meeting. Other department heads will give reports at the next meeting, Sarkos and Quinlan said.

Christmas tree lighting

There will be a Christmas tree lighting at Tanger Outlets The Walk from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The tree is located near the Starbucks off Arctic and Michigan avenues.

There will be free entertainment including face painting, balloon animals, music and more. Kids can pick up a free Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt booklet and join the search to find all the hidden elves in the shops.

Winter Wonderland Parade

The city has set the date for the Winter Wonderland Parade from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 and will release more details soon, a spokesperson said.

Holiday celebration

AtlantiCare and other organizations and businesses will sponsor a holiday celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Brown's Park at Martin Luther King Jr. and Bacharach boulevards.

Other sponsors include OceanFirst, Horizon and TD banks, Dock's Oyster House, Linwood Country Club and Dougherty's Steakhouse and Raw Bar, said City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz.