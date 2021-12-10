Atlantic City breaks ground on $15 million Buzby Homes rehabilitation project

Community advocate and longtime resident Michelle Hamlett will be placed in temporary housing in Buzby Village and will not have to relocate out of her community while her home is updated and renovated.

Nicholas Cangelosi, vice president of development at The Michaels Organization, said, “A lot of these plans are a reflection of what the residents want.”

Hamlett concurred.

“We were kept in the loop of each decision. We weren’t treated like a tenant — more like a resident,” said Hamlett. She added that it was not just dictated to the residents what would happen. “They asked our opinion and incorporated us into the decision making and that made us very proud to be a part of.”

Hamlett also took part in the groundbreaking ceremony. Donning a hard hat and holding a shovel, she along with representatives from NJHM and the Michaels Organization and other community leaders involved in the culmination of the moment each scooped dirt to symbolize the first step taken to get the project underway.

She eagerly awaits the finished product.

“It’s like an early Christmas present,” she said.