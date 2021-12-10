Atlantic City breaks ground on $15 million Buzby Homes rehabilitation project

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority and The Michaels Organization broke ground Friday on a major rehabilitation effort for Buzby Homes, a 126-unit affordable housing community near the Ventnor border which has remained largely untouched since its construction in 1952.
The plans for the new Buzby Homes include new sustainability and flood resiliency designs, as well as job opportunities for Buzby and surrounding residents. Current Buzby management staff will be rehired when the entire $15.4 million project is completed, which is projected to be in March 2023.
“Today is a great day for Buzby Homes residents,” said Mayor Marty Small Sr. “Over the past few decades, Buzby Homes has fallen into great disrepair, with serious issues that can no longer be addressed with a Band-Aid. This project is a major step forward in strengthening our city, and we applaud the Atlantic City Housing Authority and The Michaels Organization for not only renovating Buzby Homes with the comfort of residents in mind, but for ensuring that the renovations are built to withstand the unique coastal weather challenges we experience.”
While each unit is being rehabbed, at an estimated time of about three weeks, residents will be provided with either temporary relocation off-site or will be moved into a vacant unit on site. All costs for relocation will be covered by the Housing Authority and the Michaels Organization, developers on the project.
Community advocate and longtime resident Michelle Hamlett will be placed in temporary housing in Buzby Village and will not have to relocate out of her community while her home is updated and renovated.
Nicholas Cangelosi, vice president of development at The Michaels Organization, said, “A lot of these plans are a reflection of what the residents want.”
Hamlett concurred.
“We were kept in the loop of each decision. We weren’t treated like a tenant — more like a resident,” said Hamlett. She added that it was not just dictated to the residents what would happen. “They asked our opinion and incorporated us into the decision making and that made us very proud to be a part of.”
Hamlett also took part in the groundbreaking ceremony. Donning a hard hat and holding a shovel, she along with representatives from NJHM and the Michaels Organization and other community leaders involved in the culmination of the moment each scooped dirt to symbolize the first step taken to get the project underway.
She eagerly awaits the finished product.
“It’s like an early Christmas present,” she said.
“The beauty of this is that it's a major substantial investment, over $120,000 a unit of investment. There really isn't a stone that’s unturned," said Cangelosi. “The residents will get brand new kitchens, new bathrooms, new roofs, new windows, all new energy efficiency, insulation, all new piling structures.”
One of the most crucial parts of the project will be the renovations made to the community center. The location will be transformed into a full-service resiliency center that will allow residents to access necessities if a flood were to occur, said Denise Gordy, interim executive director of the city’s Housing Authority.
The center will be powered by a natural gas generator so residents can access heating and cooling services, showers and charging stations for necessary equipment such as computers, oxygen machines and other apparatuses.
“A lot of resiliency went into this $15-million investment,” said Cangelosi.
Buzby Village will not be the only affordable-housing development in Atlantic City to receive such a revamp. The Housing Authority, in partnership with the Michaels Organization, will rehabilitate Stanley Holmes Village.
The project will begin after the choice neighborhood process, which includes a two-year, $450,000 planning grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, which will allow the authority to create a redevelopment plan for the 420-unit Stanley Homes Village on Adriatic Avenue which was built in 1937 and expanded in 1951.
"As we can all attest, developing projects, providing housing and building communities like this take hard work, fortitude and perseverance," said Melanie R. Walter, managing director of the New Jersey Housing and Mortgaging Agency, which helped to finance the project.
