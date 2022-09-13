Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club unveils $500,000 'Evolution Arena'

ATLANTIC CITY — A $500,000 modernization of the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City's gymnasium will improve opportunities for children in the resort, officials said Tuesday during a ceremony to open the newly renovated space.

"The Evolution Arena will be a space that brings unity, excitement and growth," Boys & Girls Club CEO Stephanie Koch said.

Officials from Evolution Gaming, after which the gym now takes its name, and other donors huddled together under a balloon archway to cut a blue ribbon about 2 p.m. Evolution contributed $250,000 to a fundraising campaign started to help modernize the club's Teen Center on Pennsylvania Avenue as part of a project started in 2018.

The Swedish casino gaming company employs about 500 workers in the resort, CEO Martin Carlesund said.

Carlesund said he's been to Atlantic City 15 to 20 times and has seen its potential.

"I believe that this arena, the Evolution Arena here, will make it possible for others to do something that others can dream of, to be a little bit better every day and to move this and try to make Atlantic City better than what it is today," Carlesund said.

Koch said other than being a gym where young city basketball players can get looks from Division I schools, the arena will be a place for meetings and other academic uses.

The arena was also used recently as a vaccination and meal center during the COVID-19 pandemic, Koch said.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., who was a club member in his youth, knows how crucial investment in the city's children is, especially when many of them are looking for better opportunities to steer them away from trouble.

Small said he tries to make contributions any chance he gets.

"This organization is important to me and children like me because it shows what is possible," Small said.

The club's leaders describe it as being the "scaffolding" for city families for the past 50 years, exposing youth to various career fields and helping them with schoolwork.

Since 1973, the arena had been known as the "Boys Club Boxing Ring." With the renovations, the space, the club said, is more inclusive, welcoming young women into the organization that serves more than 2,500 children and teens each year.

Other donors included several of the city's casinos, former Philadelphia Eagle Ron Jaworski’s Jaws Youth Playbook Foundation and No. 7311 Bakery and Café in Ventnor.

Jaworski said he felt the need to help improve the arena. His foundation has raised more than $6 million for at-risk youth in the region, he said Tuesday during remarks before the ribbon-cutting.

He said he's familiar with the work the club has done.

"This group has that passion to not only make this place good, but great," Jaworski said.