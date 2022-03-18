Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club STEAM lab still strong after two years

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's Boys & Girls Club believes its STEAM lab, which opened in 2020 and hosted children during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be a benefactor in reshaping the area's economy.
Several people helped open the facility, including Lisa Jackson, Apple Inc.'s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, the club said in a news release.
The organization first partnered with the tech giant years prior through Mia Williams, a city school teacher and Apple consultant, who worked at the former Apple Store at the former Pier Shops at Caesars on the Boardwalk. The partnership gave city children access to an array of technology from iPads to Sphero robots, the club said.
From there, a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) curriculum was developed to try to generate children's interest in the fields. That curriculum morphed into the STEAM lab available today.
The lab opened in October 2020, hosting children with COVID precautions in place, allowing them to have hands-on experiences previously unavailable. As a result, the club said, children ages 8 to 12 were completing a six-month curriculum in three months.
“The partnership between the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City and Apple highlights the type of forward-thinking investments imperative for our children’s future success,” Gov. Phil Murphy said about the partnership. “It is critical that we prepare students with the knowledge and skills necessary to fuel our innovation economy. All industries looking to develop pipelines of talent can look to New Jersey as we continue to foster the growth of our nation’s future leaders."
GALLERY: Take a look inside the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City's STEAM Lab
Mia Williams instructor working with Kimberly Pimentel, 11 of Atlantic City
Instructor Mia Williams works with Jae'on McArthur, 11, of Atlantic City, in the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City's STEAM Lab, where children up to age 12 learn coding.
Kimberly Pimentel, 11, of Atlantic City, works on a robotics project at the club.
Mia Williams instructor working with Jae'on McArthur, 11 of Atlantic City
Kimberly Pimentel, 11 of Atlantic City working on her robot at The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City
Mia Williams instructor working with Kimberly Pimentel, 11 of Atlantic City
Jae'on McArthur, 11, of Atlantic City, builds a robot in the coding-centric STEAM Lab program for children up to 12 years old.
Mia Williams instructor working with young adults from Atlantic City
The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City have partnered with Apple for an after school workforce development program to teach students coding and other technological skills
Mia Williams instructor working with Jae'on McArthur, 11 of Atlantic City
The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City has partnered with Apple for an initiative to bring coding to the club. The announcement builds on a partnership that started in 2020 to focus on STEAM training.
The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City have partnered with Apple for an after school workforce development program to teach students coding and other technological skills
The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City have partnered with Apple for an after school workforce development program to teach students coding and other technological skills
The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City partnered with Apple for an after school workforce development program to teach students coding and other STEAM-related skills.
Mia Williams instructor working with young adults from Atlantic City
Kimberly Pimentel, 11 of Atlantic City working on her robot at The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City
The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City have partnered with Apple for an after school workforce development program to teach students coding and other technological skills
Students work on projects Tuesday in the STEAM Lab at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.
