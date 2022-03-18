Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club STEAM lab still strong after two years

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's Boys & Girls Club believes its STEAM lab, which opened in 2020 and hosted children during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be a benefactor in reshaping the area's economy.

Several people helped open the facility, including Lisa Jackson, Apple Inc.'s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, the club said in a news release.

The organization first partnered with the tech giant years prior through Mia Williams, a city school teacher and Apple consultant, who worked at the former Apple Store at the former Pier Shops at Caesars on the Boardwalk. The partnership gave city children access to an array of technology from iPads to Sphero robots, the club said.

From there, a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) curriculum was developed to try to generate children's interest in the fields. That curriculum morphed into the STEAM lab available today.

The lab opened in October 2020, hosting children with COVID precautions in place, allowing them to have hands-on experiences previously unavailable. As a result, the club said, children ages 8 to 12 were completing a six-month curriculum in three months.

“The partnership between the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City and Apple highlights the type of forward-thinking investments imperative for our children’s future success,” Gov. Phil Murphy said about the partnership. “It is critical that we prepare students with the knowledge and skills necessary to fuel our innovation economy. All industries looking to develop pipelines of talent can look to New Jersey as we continue to foster the growth of our nation’s future leaders."

