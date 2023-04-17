ATLANTIC CITY — Charles Wallace II is joining the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City as the organization's new CEO.

“I am passionate about the success of all people, but particularly young people — they are our future," Wallace said in a statement. "It is our duty and responsibility to serve them relentlessly.”

He takes over the organization after Stephanie Lutz-Koch stepped down in late February, taking a job with Deloitte in Philadelphia.

Wallace joins the Boys & Girls Club with an extensive background in nonprofit leadership, development and advocacy for minority populations.

Wallace, a 10-year resident of the state, most recently led HomeFront, a New Jersey-based organization that addresses poverty needs.

Kennedy, Lutz-Koch appointed to Stockton University board GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The state Senate on Monday approved two nominees to Stockton University’…

He also served as CEO of the Puerto Rican Action Board and executive director of the Financial Talent Network of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The Boys & Girls Club's board believes Wallace is the best person for continuing its tradition of providing a learning space for local youth.

“The board and I are extremely excited to welcome Dr. Wallace as our new CEO," said club board President Stephen Clark. "His background and experience will ensure that the club continues building upon the innovative programming and support services it provides to the youth of Atlantic City and their families. Dr. Wallace’s passion for the club’s mission will enable him to fit in seamlessly and become an integral part of the Atlantic City community.”

Wallace said under him, the club will further its commitment to evolving, making it the best possible space for children to continue growing and develop skills that can help them in professions.

"As I step into the role of CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, I am humbled and honored beyond measure to lead a dynamic team that is dedicated to making a positive and lasting impact on the lives of our youth," Wallace said. "I am grateful to the board for entrusting me with such a tremendous responsibility."