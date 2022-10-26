 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club names Elijah Langford director of recreation, arena programming

  • 0

Former Atlantic City Mayor Lorenzo Langford, who 25 years ago attended the Million Man March in Washington, D.C.

ATLANTIC CITY — The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City has named city native and former basketball coach Elijah Langford its new director of recreation and arena programming.

Langford will oversee operations at the new Evolution Arena on Pennsylvania Avenue, the club said in a news release. He starts the job on Halloween.

“I am ecstatic to join the Boys & Girls Club family," Langford said. "I personally share so many of the same values and principles as ‘the Club.’ We have worked so well in partnership from afar, so I can only imagine the results we can yield by working so closely together."

Langford, a Stockton University alumnus, is the founder and CEO of DEMCATS, an organization whose mission is to honor, celebrate and acknowledge individuals affected by social and cultural issues such as domestic violence, homelessness and financial hardships.

People are also reading…

He also served as the community outreach coordinator for the state Department of Community Affairs and was the assistant and, briefly, head coach of the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team for seven years. During that period, the team won two South Jersey championships and tied for a state championship.

“The Club is elated to welcome Coach Langford to our team," said Stephanie Koch, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club. "His experience in both athletics and community building will serve as an asset to our youth, organization and greater community.”

The Evolution Arena opened in September after the Boys & Girls Club launched a fundraising campaign last year to upgrade its gym. The arena will host youth sports, special events with keynote speakers, community events and recreational opportunities for club members.

"I look forward to hitting the ground running," Langford said.

Elijah Langford

Langford

 The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, provided

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Oz focuses on Fetterman's policies, not health

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News