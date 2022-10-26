Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club names Elijah Langford director of recreation, arena programming

ATLANTIC CITY — The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City has named city native and former basketball coach Elijah Langford its new director of recreation and arena programming.

Langford will oversee operations at the new Evolution Arena on Pennsylvania Avenue, the club said in a news release. He starts the job on Halloween.

“I am ecstatic to join the Boys & Girls Club family," Langford said. "I personally share so many of the same values and principles as ‘the Club.’ We have worked so well in partnership from afar, so I can only imagine the results we can yield by working so closely together."

Langford, a Stockton University alumnus, is the founder and CEO of DEMCATS, an organization whose mission is to honor, celebrate and acknowledge individuals affected by social and cultural issues such as domestic violence, homelessness and financial hardships.

He also served as the community outreach coordinator for the state Department of Community Affairs and was the assistant and, briefly, head coach of the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team for seven years. During that period, the team won two South Jersey championships and tied for a state championship.

“The Club is elated to welcome Coach Langford to our team," said Stephanie Koch, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club. "His experience in both athletics and community building will serve as an asset to our youth, organization and greater community.”

The Evolution Arena opened in September after the Boys & Girls Club launched a fundraising campaign last year to upgrade its gym. The arena will host youth sports, special events with keynote speakers, community events and recreational opportunities for club members.

"I look forward to hitting the ground running," Langford said.