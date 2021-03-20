 Skip to main content
Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club, AtlantiCare collaborating on COVID-19 education
Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club, AtlantiCare collaborating on COVID-19 education

The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City on Saturday announced a collaboration with AtlantiCare to help members of the community make informed decisions about COVID-19 prevention and vaccination.

The COVID Ed Project will focus on answering residents' questions about the coronavirus, according to a statement from the Boys & Girls Club. Sources used to answer these questions will include AtlantiCare providers, local leaders and four trained COVID-19 community health worker apprentices.

The project will address three key areas:

• Responding to questions and concerns about coronavirus prevention and the vaccine. Materials will be available in English, Spanish, Bengali and Vietnamese.

• Addressing institutional mistrust among community members. Community leaders who have been vaccinated will share their testimonials about their personal experiences.

• Enhancing accessibility to help eligible residents register for vaccination appointments. The COVID Ed Project also will coordinate transportation to and from vaccination sites.

Information will be shared via social media, newsletters and printed materials, the statement said. There also will be virtual and in-person town halls across the city.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

