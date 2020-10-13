Atlantic City BOE holds meeting to discuss former employee investigated for child pornography

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday night in regard to a former substitute teacher who is being investigated on child pornography charges.
A 95-page investigation was put together by a solicitor ahead of the meeting, but some board members said there are many questions left in the investigation. Many residents who attended the meeting argued that proper steps were taken to remove the former employee and said the investigation was a political attack.
Board President John Devlin made a motion to retain independent counsel to investigate the incident, but the motion failed.
This story is developing.
