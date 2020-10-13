 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City BOE holds meeting to discuss former employee investigated for child pornography
0 comments

Atlantic City BOE holds meeting to discuss former employee investigated for child pornography

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City High School

Atlantic City High School

 Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday night in regard to a former substitute teacher who is being investigated on child pornography charges.

A 95-page investigation was put together by a solicitor ahead of the meeting, but some board members said there are many questions left in the investigation. Many residents who attended the meeting argued that proper steps were taken to remove the former employee and said the investigation was a political attack.

Board President John Devlin made a motion to retain independent counsel to investigate the incident, but the motion failed.

This story is developing.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News